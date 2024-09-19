Fall is a perfect time for painting your home because the temperatures are cooler and the monsoon dust storms are behind us. If you ask any painter about painting anything, you will find consistent advice that any good painting job begins with proper preparation.

With that in mind, here are some tips on how to best prepare for a painting project outside and inside your home.

Painting your home: Will you use a sprayer or paint by hand?

The method you choose to paint your home with makes a significant difference in the preparation of your workspace.

Painting by hand: You will want to tape off surfaces that are either not painted or will be painted a different color. Proficient painters who are steady with a cut-in brush may not need to tape. Cotton tarps, not plastic, are recommended for covering the floor.

Painting with a sprayer: If you are going to use a sprayer, you will need to take an additional step to protect those surfaces not getting painted from inevitable overspray. A light plastic film can be taped over windows and doors to avoid a messy cleanup. Joe Miller of Arizona Painting Company recommends building a protective booth so that only the surfaces that need to be painted are exposed.

Exterior painting

Whether your home has stucco, wood, or manufactured siding and trim, the preparation process before you start painting your home is generally the same.

Spread tarps or plastic around the perimeter of your home to protect landscaping, walkways, or adjacent surfaces. Strategic placement of tarps will help with cleanup later.

Scrape off loose and peeling paint on paint and rusty metal surfaces.

Repair any divots, cracks, or holes. Use caulk or a filler, such as a putty or stucco mix.

Sand rough surfaces.

Pressure washing your home is essential to ensure the new paint adheres to the existing surface. Keep power washer pressure in the 60 to 80 psi range to remove dirt and dust. Higher pressures may gouge or chip the surface. Make sure surfaces are completely dry before painting.

Use a good primer for the first coat, as it helps seal the surface and provides the best base for the final paint layer.

Interior preparation

Move furniture to another room if space allows, or to the center of the room. Make sure you leave sufficient space to work in. Cover the furniture with tarps.

Put cotton tarps, not plastic down to protect the floor. Cotton tarps make it less likely to track paint onto other surfaces if you should have a spill.

Inspect for any damage to the wallboard or trim before painting your home. Caulk small holes or dings. Repair larger holes with drywall compound and mesh. If the door or window trim is damaged, use putty for repair. We found that old-school glazing compound can be a helpful product to use.

Sand rough spots or patches.

Clean the walls using a mild soap and water. Follow up with a damp sponge to remove any soap residue. Use CLR if the walls are dirtier than normal (be sure to use gloves and safety glasses).

Mask off any areas you do not want to paint. Use the blue masking tape to separate a surface to be painted with more than one color. Taping helps make for clean transition lines.

Use plastic to cover windows, doors, and any surface you want to protect. Use the same thin plastic with the blue tape. Blue tape sticks to the walls and will hold the plastic film but, will not peel paint from the wall when removed.

Tool tips when painting your home

Gather your materials before you start:

Putty knives must be clean, and the leading edge must be smooth and consistent with no dings or leftover debris. They come in varying widths and are a necessary tool for feeding caulk putty into cracks and crevices. Smaller holes may require a finger to get the job done!

must be clean, and the leading edge must be smooth and consistent with no dings or leftover debris. They come in varying widths and are a necessary tool for feeding caulk putty into cracks and crevices. Smaller holes may require a finger to get the job done! Ladders should operate smoothly. They should be long enough and strong enough to reach the higher places you are trying to paint. Consider ways to organize your tools and paint while you are on the ladder. Falls from ladders are one of the #1 reasons for ER visits. Be extra mindful of climbing on them.

should operate smoothly. They should be long enough and strong enough to reach the higher places you are trying to paint. Consider ways to organize your tools and paint while you are on the ladder. Falls from ladders are one of the #1 reasons for ER visits. Be extra mindful of climbing on them. Lightweight plastic : A lightweight plastic comes in rolls or in folded packages. This plastic is a .7 mill thickness and is typically available where you buy paint. This is the product you will use to protect surrounding surfaces.

: A lightweight plastic comes in rolls or in folded packages. This plastic is a .7 mill thickness and is typically available where you buy paint. This is the product you will use to protect surrounding surfaces. Blue tape : The most used tape for masking is blue painting tape. This is a less sticky version of tape and can be applied to existing painted surfaces without peeling off existing paint. The blue painter’s tape also has sufficient adhesive properties to hold the plastic in place.

: The most used tape for masking is blue painting tape. This is a less sticky version of tape and can be applied to existing painted surfaces without peeling off existing paint. The blue painter’s tape also has sufficient adhesive properties to hold the plastic in place. Cotton tarps . These heavy fabric tarps can be used to drape and protect furniture and flooring. Typically, they are much heavier than the plastic and can withstand foot traffic a lot better than plastic. Because they are heavy, there is no need to tape them down.

. These heavy fabric tarps can be used to drape and protect furniture and flooring. Typically, they are much heavier than the plastic and can withstand foot traffic a lot better than plastic. Because they are heavy, there is no need to tape them down. Rags : Have plenty of lint-free rags on hand to keep drips and spills under control.

: Have plenty of lint-free rags on hand to keep drips and spills under control. Sandpaper : The type of sandpaper you will need will depend on the surface you will be painting. Sandpaper and sanding blocks come in different grits. Visit a professional paint store when gathering your supplies for the best information. A sanding machine can be used on flat surfaces and cut down on elbow grease.

: The type of sandpaper you will need will depend on the surface you will be painting. Sandpaper and sanding blocks come in different grits. Visit a professional paint store when gathering your supplies for the best information. A sanding machine can be used on flat surfaces and cut down on elbow grease. Screwdrivers: To remove the hardware from cabinets, including hinges, pulls, and handles, you will need screwdrivers. Flat, Phillips or even a star drive might be needed.

Here’s a critical safety tip to keep in mind when painting your home: Do not use your screwdriver to open your paint can! Use the key that comes with the can of paint!

Plastic bags : Once you remove the screws, handles, hinges, or pulls, you will need a place to store them. Separate hinges from pulls to not confuse the screws themselves.

: Once you remove the screws, handles, hinges, or pulls, you will need a place to store them. Separate hinges from pulls to not confuse the screws themselves. Brushes and rollers: If hand painting is your chosen process, you will need to have a few brush widths for different applications, and select a roller knap appropriate for the finish you want. Check out this Rosie blog for complete details on the use of the different types of rollers and brushes.

Painting your home is an inexpensive way to make bold changes. These preparation pointers will help produce a more professional paint job.

