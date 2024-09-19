PHOENIX — A dog who accidentally impaled himself on a Phoenix wire fence in late July has made a miraculous recovery, according to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

The Phoenix Police Department first discovered Junum, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix in distress, on July 31. Authorities reached out to AHS, which sent a team of emergency technicians to rescue the dog.

He was disemboweled due to a large laceration to his abdomen.

The AHS technicians rushed Junum to the nonprofit’s animal hospital. Junum underwent emergency surgery, during which veterinarians removed more than 5 feet of intestines.

How is dog who accidentally impaled himself in Phoenix doing?

Another month of medical care and supervision in the shelter’s ICU followed. Daily care helped him miraculously recover. Now, he’s roaming more safely under the watchful eyes of his forever family in Buckeye.

Junum is one of the lucky ones for recovering after he accidentally impaled himself. AHS cares for around 22,000 sick, injured and abused pets each year.

To help dogs like Junum, animal lovers can help local pets in need by donating to AHS.

An event called the $50,000 CareCredit Donation Match will take place through Oct. 14. CareCredit, a financial company, will match each donation — so if you donate $50, so will CareCredit, which means you’re bringing $100 in total value to pets in need.

AHS is also teaming up with Valley Toyota Dealers for a car raffle. One winning ticket will earn a donor a 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab worth around $48,000.

