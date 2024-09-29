PHOENIX — An annual Avondale festival honoring the city’s founder will fill the streets with festivities next week.

This year, Billy Moore Days will take place Thursday through Sunday. The four-day event will be at Festival Fields Park off of Litchfield and Lower Buckeye roads.

Guests can show off their West Valley pride by taking part in a carnival and a parade. There will also be Wild West shows, live music, activities and crafts from local vendors.

What is there to do at Billy Moore Days in Avondale?

Visitors can celebrate the city’s history for free at the festival portion of the event, which will be separate from the carnival and the rides.

The free festival includes a petting zoo, food vendors, archery, face-painting, crafts and even archery. It will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Carnival wristbands provide unlimited ride access from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Festival goers can buy carnival wristbands online for $17. Want to buy tickets in person? The price is $20 — and only cash is accepted.

The Billy Moore Days carnival has the following hours of operation:

Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

Friday: 6-11 p.m.

Saturday: 2-11 p.m.

Sunday: noon-7 p.m.

Individual rides cost between three and six tickets once in the gates. Here’s how much tickets cost:

1 ticket: $1

20 tickets: $20

40 tickets: $35

100 tickets: $75

There will also be several Wild West shows to entertain audiences during Billy Moore Days.

When will parade at West Valley historical festival take place?

The parade is one of the highlights of the annual Avondale festival. Registration for the Billy Moore Days parade is $25 and will remain open until Sept. 22.

Themed floats, horses, local bands, cars and more will start their journey at 9 a.m. at Estrella High School.

From there, the parade will travel down Central and Western avenues, then from Western Ave. to Sixth Street. It will end at Agua Fria High School, which is near Dysart Road and Riley Drive, north of Western Avenue. Drivers should expect road closures in the area.

Spectators watching the parade are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

How much will parking at annual Avondale festival cost?

Parking is free. However, visitors will have to be fast. Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Festival Fields Park.

More parking spaces are available at Mountain View Park, which is at 201 E. Mountain View Drive.

However, parking is not allowed along Lower Buckeye Road or at Hickman Farms.

