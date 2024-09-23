PHOENIX — Valley residents are invited to the ¡Somos Peoria! event, which celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, on Saturday.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which showcases the diverse cultures of Latin America, takes place across the U.S. each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Peoria officials will host the West Valley city’s annual celebration at Centennial Plaza near Olive and 83rd avenues.

The event, which features live music, food, family-friendly activities and more, runs from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

What ¡Somos Peoria! has to offer

The musical lineup features local Latin-reggae fusion band Fayuca, the Grammy-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Texas-based Tejano group Latin Breed and country cumbia band Caballo Durado.

Guests can become immersed in Hispanic culture with strolling mariachis, lucha libre and ballet folklorico performances.

Peoria City Hall campus will also be full of arts and crafts vendors who will have various cultural items available for purchase.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy food and beverage samples from local vendors.

Tickets for Peoria event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

Guests can buy $5 tickets online through Friday. After that, admission is $10 at the gates. Children ages 12 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult who bought a ticket.

There are also VIP tickets available for purchase. For $30, guests get front-of-stage seating for all music performances. These tickets will be available throughout the event’s duration.

