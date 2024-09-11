Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Top election officials from Arizona, Michigan ask for more federal money but say voting is secure

Sep 11, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

Top election officials from swing states Arizona and Michigan on Wednesday pleaded for more federal...

Top election officials from swing states Arizona and Michigan on Wednesday pleaded for more federal money for election infrastructure. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz, File)

(AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Top election officials from swing states Arizona and Michigan on Wednesday pleaded for more federal money for election infrastructure, even as they express confidence in their preparations for November’s vote.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, both Democrats, said during a House Administration Committee hearing that they need continued funding to improve election security, replace aging machines, hire personnel and upgrade voter registration systems.

But they and the four other state election officials at the hearing said they have been stretching their resources to do everything possible to help eligible voters participate this fall and keep ineligible voters out of the process.

The appeal for more federal money comes as voting is about to begin in this year’s presidential election and as the first absentee ballots were starting to be mailed to voters. The election process also has been coming under intense scrutiny around the country, fueled by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, his warnings without evidence that noncitizens will illegally vote this year and his ominous pledge to prosecute anyone involved in what he called “rampant cheating” in this year’s election.

The disinformation has prompted threats that have forced election administrators to beef up security, as well as attacks toward election workers that at times have required a law enforcement response.

Fontes told the committee, which oversees federal elections, that Arizona has taken a number of steps to improve voter confidence and enhance election security this year, from hosting tabletop exercises to deploying a statewide ballot-tracking system. It also is deploying technology workers to ensure that county election offices are equipped with important safeguards.

But “none of this is free,” he said, and there is still “zero sustained and dependable federal funding for this critical infrastructure.”

“Do the same for highways and dams and railroads and see what happens,” Fontes said. “We implore you, please consider, if this is such a big deal and if it is so important that we continue to have free, fair and secure elections, fund them.”

The Republican chair of the committee, Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, responded to the funding calls by promoting the SAVE Act, a proof-of-citizenship mandate for voters that is being pushed by Republicans and that previously passed the GOP-controlled House. Republicans are trying to push through the bill as part of wider legislation aimed at avoiding a partial government shutdown this fall.

Steil said to Benson that the legislation would give election administrators free access to a federal database to help them check for noncitizen voters on the rolls. Benson said Michigan already thoroughly verifies voter citizenship.

People must confirm under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens when they register to vote. Voting by noncitizens is prohibited in federal elections and is not allowed in any state elections, although a handful of municipalities allow it in limited circumstances. While illegal voting by noncitizens is extremely rare, the possibility that it could happen on a wider scale because of the influx of migrants at the southern border has become a theme of Republican campaign messaging this year.

“American elections have proven to be secure, time and time again, because of the policies we already use to verify voters,” Trevor Potter, president of the Campaign Legal Center, said in response to Republicans who promoted the SAVE Act during Wednesday’s hearing. “Our system of checks and balances leaves no room for doubt that the official vote count is accurate.”

The committee also heard from New Mexico’s Democratic secretary of state, who discussed her state’s zero-tolerance policy for election fraud and a voter education campaign, and the Republican secretaries of state from Florida, Ohio and West Virginia.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Will there be a presidential debate at Arizona State University?...

Danny Shapiro

CBS News invites Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to presidential debate at Arizona State University

CBS News has invited candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a presidential debate at Arizona State University in October.

1 hour ago

Tempe Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Tempe police investigating shooting involving officer

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting involving police that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

3 hours ago

Gate Fire....

KTAR.com

Gate Fire in north Scottsdale forcing evacuations, road closures

A new blaze called the Gate Fire forced evacuations and road closures in north Scottsdale on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett explains the two-page Arizona ballots for the 2024...

Associated Press

Here’s why Arizona’s 2-page ballots could slow voting on Election Day in November

Arizona election officials are warning there could be delays at polling places and vote-counting machines could jam as voters fill out a multipage ballot.

4 hours ago

The Siphon Fire prompted evacuation orders for the Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders issued for Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area due to wildfire threat

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Thursday as the Siphon Fire threatens the community of Tortilla Flat near Canyon Lake, east of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

The end is near for Phoenix’s record-shattering streak of 100-degree days

The record-shattering streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix appears to be on its last legs as the relentlessly hot summer of 2024 winds down.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Top election officials from Arizona, Michigan ask for more federal money but say voting is secure