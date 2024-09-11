PHOENIX — A suspect accused of murdering his stepfather in Tempe before being shot by an officer will be charged after his release from the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Purdie, 55, is still receiving medical care after the incident at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10, on Aug. 16, according to the Tempe Police Department.

What happened in murder of stepfather in Tempe?

Purdie allegedly shot 77-year-old Roland Jahnke inside the residence. Purdie’s mother told police he shot Jahnke, leading to officers surrounding the home around 7 a.m. that day.

Purdie eventually came out with a gun in his hand. He put the weapon to his head for a moment, brought it down, then pointed it at officers, police said.

When he pointed the gun at police, Purdie was shot by an officer, police said.

Jahnke was found dead on the kitchen floor.

Purdie lived at the residence with Jahnke and his mother.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

