Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect to be charged in murder of stepfather in Tempe after release from hospital

Sep 11, 2024, 3:00 PM

A suspect accused of murdering his stepfather in Tempe before being shot by an officer will be char...

A suspect accused of murdering his stepfather in Tempe before being shot by an officer will be charged after his release from the hospital. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of murdering his stepfather in Tempe before being shot by an officer will be charged after his release from the hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Purdie, 55, is still receiving medical care after the incident at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10, on Aug. 16, according to the Tempe Police Department.

What happened in murder of stepfather in Tempe?

Purdie allegedly shot 77-year-old Roland Jahnke inside the residence. Purdie’s mother told police he shot Jahnke, leading to officers surrounding the home around 7 a.m. that day.

RELATED STORIES

Purdie eventually came out with a gun in his hand. He put the weapon to his head for a moment, brought it down, then pointed it at officers, police said.

When he pointed the gun at police, Purdie was shot by an officer, police said.

Jahnke was found dead on the kitchen floor.

Purdie lived at the residence with Jahnke and his mother.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Will there be a presidential debate at Arizona State University?...

Danny Shapiro

CBS News invites Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to presidential debate at Arizona State University

CBS News has invited candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a presidential debate at Arizona State University in October.

1 hour ago

Tempe Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Tempe police investigating shooting involving officer

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting involving police that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

3 hours ago

Gate Fire....

KTAR.com

Gate Fire in north Scottsdale forcing evacuations, road closures

A new blaze called the Gate Fire forced evacuations and road closures in north Scottsdale on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett explains the two-page Arizona ballots for the 2024...

Associated Press

Here’s why Arizona’s 2-page ballots could slow voting on Election Day in November

Arizona election officials are warning there could be delays at polling places and vote-counting machines could jam as voters fill out a multipage ballot.

4 hours ago

The Siphon Fire prompted evacuation orders for the Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders issued for Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area due to wildfire threat

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Thursday as the Siphon Fire threatens the community of Tortilla Flat near Canyon Lake, east of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

The end is near for Phoenix’s record-shattering streak of 100-degree days

The record-shattering streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix appears to be on its last legs as the relentlessly hot summer of 2024 winds down.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Suspect to be charged in murder of stepfather in Tempe after release from hospital