PHOENIX — A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a Phoenix car crash involving three vehicles in late August, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Marisa Zermeno, 25, was injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near 39th Avenue and Monte Vista Road on Aug. 23, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Medical authorities with Phoenix Fire brought her to a hospital. Zermeno fought for her life for two weeks before dying while surrounded by family last Saturday, police said.

What led up to the car crash in late August?

The three-vehicle collision took place while Zermeno was driving north on 39th Avenue.

A car driving west on Monte Vista Road tried to make a left turn in the intersection.

The collision sent Zermeno’s car spinning. It hit a third vehicle before rolling multiple times, police said.

Zermeno had been driving her young daughter to her mother’s home when the crash took place, according to a GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses. The crash left Zermeno’s daughter in critical condition, but she survived and was released from the hospital.

The driver of the car that initially collided with Zermeno’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car that Zermeno’s vehicle crashed into after the first collision did not report any injuries, police said.

Zermeno’s friends and family will host a benefit this Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Hall in Tolleson.

