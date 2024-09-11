Close
Omaha school shooting began with a fight between 2 boys, court documents say

Sep 11, 2024, 12:10 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The shooting that critically injured a 15-year-old at an Omaha high school Tuesday began with a physical fight between two boys before one used a gun hidden inside his hoodie to shoot the other in the stomach, according to court documents.

The 14-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges of first-degree felony assault, two weapons charges and tampering with evidence. He was arrested a few blocks away from Omaha’s Northwest High School about half an hour after the shooting was reported just after midday.

Court documents say a security camera at the school showed the victim approach the suspect before the fight began. The suspect had his right hand inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt before firing once and the victim dropped to the ground. The video showed the suspect holding the gun before putting it back in his pocket and leaving.

Police recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting Tuesday evening after searching the neighborhood around the high school.

The victim of the shooting remained in stable condition Wednesday at an Omaha hospital, but Officer Michael Pecha said it wasn’t immediately clear whether his injuries could still be life-threatening because he faces additional surgeries.

The shooting sent students running at Northwest High School before officials locked the school down. Once police secured the building, students were gradually released to their families classroom by classroom Tuesday afternoon.

The Omaha Police Department said several threats to other area schools were made on social media after Tuesday’s shooting. Investigators don’t believe any of those threats were credible, but based on what police uncovered a 14-year-old student received a long-term suspension, an 11-year-old was arrested and a 13-year-old was ticketed for their role in sending threats. Additional arrests are expected.

The Omaha shooting followed last week’s school shooting in Georgia that killed two teachers and two students in the town of Winder. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded.

The attack was among dozens of school shootings across the U.S. in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas.

Omaha school shooting began with a fight between 2 boys, court documents say