Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Campbell wants to say goodbye to the ‘soup’ in its name. It isn’t the first to make such a change

Sep 11, 2024, 11:36 AM

FILE - Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket on March 25, 2021, in New York. (AP P...

FILE - Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket on March 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell is ready to drop the soup — at least from its official name.

Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name at an annual meeting of investors on Tuesday. The 155-year-old food seller, which is most famous for its assortment of namesake canned soups, says it would now like to be known as “The Campbell’s Co.”

CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement that this “subtle yet important change” will retain the company’s iconic name “while better reflecting the full breadth” of its portfolio today.

Campbell hasn’t been exclusive to the soup business for some time. The company also owns brands like Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers — and completed a $2.7 billion acquisition of Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces, just earlier this year.

Campbell’s roots date back to 1869, as a modest operation out of New Jersey that later grew. The “Campbell Soup Co.” name was adopted in 1922, according to the company’s website.

The new name isn’t official yet. The “soup” decision is still subject to a shareholder approval vote in November. But the New Jersey company is far from the first to attempt such as makeover. A handful of other food companies have also rebranded themselves over the years — often shedding the mention of specific item they were known for with shorter corporate title, or even just an updated logo, in hopes of emphasizing other business.

Manoj Thomas, a marketing professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, says that it’s important to consider whether a new name will disrupt product recognition or stray from a company’s core identity. But he doesn’t see these risks with Campbell — noting that the move is “unlikely to affect consumer perception” and may instead signal a “drive for expansion and growth.”

Here are some past examples.

Dunkin’

Back in 2018, Dunkin’ Donuts decided to shorten its name to just “Dunkin'” — which officially took effect in January 2019.

The Massachusetts-based chain had toyed with the idea for some time. And, while doughnuts are still very much on the menu, it eventually decided to rename itself to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme also dropped “doughnuts” from its corporate name several years later — ahead of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s second time going public in 2021.

According to a securities filing, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts changed its name to Krispy Kreme Inc. in May 2021. But the word “doughnuts” still prominently accompanies the Krispy Kreme name on the chain’s logo and boxes of treats.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza took the word “pizza” out of its logo and off storefronts back in 2012, with leadership of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based chain at the time citing menu expansions and other in-store updates. But its parent company is still named “Domino’s Pizza Inc.,” which is what the brand trades as on the New York Stock Exchange.

Starbucks

Starbucks has also seen logo changes over the years — which included the shortening, and then dropping, of the Seattle coffee giant’s name over the years.

Back in 1971, Starbucks’ original logo depicted a siren surrounded by its then-name “Starbucks Coffee, Tea, and Spices,” the company notes on its website. In 1987, that siren got a makeover and the name encircling her was shortened to “Starbucks Coffee” — and by 2011, Starbucks introduced its latest logo, which doesn’t feature the company’s name at all.

While absent from the logo, Starbucks still operates as “Starbucks Coffee Co.,” or similar names that include the word “coffee” in many countries around the world, as subsidiaries of the larger Starbucks Corp.

KFC

KFC hasn’t been using the longer “Kentucky Fried Chicken” name for decades. The Yum brands-owned fast food chain shortened its name back in 1991, according to Snopes.

Still, messing with iconic brands can also have consequences — and potentially cause false rumors speculating reasons for the change. Long after shortening its name, Louisville-based KFC, for example, had to issue a press release a few years ago to combat an online rumor that it was forced to change its name because it doesn’t serve real chicken.

United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Campbell wants to say goodbye to the ‘soup’ in its name. It isn’t the first to make such a change