Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Remains found in car in Illinois river identified as 2 men who vanished in 1976, coroner says

Sep 11, 2024, 11:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — DNA testing on skeletal remains found in a car pulled from an Illinois river confirmed they are those of two men who vanished in 1976 after leaving a farm auction, authorities said.

Testing performed by the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services confirmed they are the remains of Clarence Owens and Everett Hawley, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Hawley, 72, of Stockton, Illinois, and Owens, 65, of Freeport, Illinois, vanished after leaving a farm auction on Feb. 19, 1976, near the Winnebago-Ogle county line, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said

Hawley was a real estate broker in Freeport, while Owens was a salesperson in Hawley’s firm.

“This bring us one step closer to providing closure to the families of Clarence Owens and Everett Hawley who have waited many years for answers that have been affected by this tragic case,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said in a statement.

In March, people fishing along the Pecatonica River discovered a submerged vehicle in the river using a sonar fish finder. Recovery crews then used a crane to pull the 1966 Chevrolet Impala sedan from the river in the village of Pecatonica, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The men had left the farm auction in that vehicle, authorities said.

More than 100 bones were retrieved from the vehicle and the river at the site about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Chicago. DNA extracted from the bones was compared with DNA profiles from the men’s relatives to identify them.

Before the DNA testing, the remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist in St. Louis, Missouri, who found no evidence of trauma.

Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski told WIFR-TV that how the two men died is still unknown, but no foul play is suspected.

United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Remains found in car in Illinois river identified as 2 men who vanished in 1976, coroner says