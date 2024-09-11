Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Speaker Johnson pulls a vote on a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown

Sep 11, 2024, 9:29 AM

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesda...

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson pulled a vote Wednesday on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months when the new budget year begins on Oct. 1.

The move comes as it was becoming clear the measure lacked the votes to pass. The legislation includes a measure that would require people registering to vote to provide proof of citizenship. Johnson, R-La., signaled that he was not backing off linking the two main pillars of the bill.

“No vote today because we’re in the consensus building business here in Congress. With small majorities, that’s what you do,” Johnson told reporters outside the House chamber. “We’re having thoughtful conversations, family conversations within the Republican conference and I believe we’ll get there.”

Congress needs to pass a stopgap spending bill before Oct. 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown just weeks before voters the election. The measure had been teed up for a vote on Wednesday afternoon, but Democrats are overwhelmingly opposed and enough Republicans had voiced opposition to raise serious doubts about whether the measure would pass.

