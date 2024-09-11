Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona political expert: Donald Trump let Kamala Harris off easy on immigration issue

Sep 11, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

Issue of immigration at presidential debate...

Republican Donald Trump speaks during the presidential debate with Democrat Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona political expert thinks former President Donald Trump let Vice President Kamala Harris off the hook on the issue of immigration during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“What stood out for me was what should have been Trump’s main issue, which is Arizona’s main issue, didn’t end up landing for him,” Stan Barnes, founder of Phoenix’s Copper State Consulting Group, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday.

Recent polling shows how important the issue of immigration is in the Grand Canyon State. More Arizona voters cite it as their top concern than any other issue, according to an August survey by Noble Predictive Insights. The Phoenix-based research firm also found strong support for Proposition 314, a Republican-backed border security-related ballot measure.

RELATED STORIES

The issue of immigration “exists like a dead cat at the front door of the White House,” Barnes said.

“I mean, it’s right there for everybody to see is a Democratic problem given that [President] Joe Biden unwound everything that Trump had done,” he added.

What did Trump say about issue of immigration?

While the Republican nominee actually did refer to dead cats when discussing immigration, it was to amplify false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating neighborhood pets.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Harris called Trump “extreme” and laughed after his comment. Debate moderators pointed out that local officials in Ohio have said the claims are not true.

Barnes said it’s good politics for Trump to attack his Democratic opponent and the current administration for their policies on immigration and the southern border whenever he can, but he missed his chance during what could be his only debate with Harris.

“Kamala Harris never got pinned down on that. She should have been on the defense about that, but she never was,” Barnes said. “And so what stood out to me was, she did not have to account for a broken system under her watch, and she got away with acting like she had nothing to do with any of it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Will there be a presidential debate at Arizona State University?...

Danny Shapiro

CBS News invites Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to presidential debate at Arizona State University

CBS News has invited candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a presidential debate at Arizona State University in October.

1 hour ago

Tempe Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Tempe police investigating shooting involving officer

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting involving police that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

2 hours ago

Sand Hills Fire....

KTAR.com

Sand Hills Fire in north Scottsdale forcing evacuations, road closures

A new blaze called the Sand Hills Fire forced evacuations and road closures in north Scottsdale on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett explains the two-page Arizona ballots for the 2024...

Associated Press

Here’s why Arizona’s 2-page ballots could slow voting on Election Day in November

Arizona election officials are warning there could be delays at polling places and vote-counting machines could jam as voters fill out a multipage ballot.

4 hours ago

The Siphon Fire prompted evacuation orders for the Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders issued for Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area due to wildfire threat

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Thursday as the Siphon Fire threatens the community of Tortilla Flat near Canyon Lake, east of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

The end is near for Phoenix’s record-shattering streak of 100-degree days

The record-shattering streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix appears to be on its last legs as the relentlessly hot summer of 2024 winds down.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona political expert: Donald Trump let Kamala Harris off easy on immigration issue