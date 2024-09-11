Close
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Phoenix, police say

Sep 11, 2024, 9:00 AM

A woman died after a Phoenix car crash that took place on Sept. 9, 2024, police said.

PHOENIX — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday in Phoenix, authorities said.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision took place near 36th and Dunlap avenues before 11 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman died after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives who investigated the scene found the woman was trying to cross Dunlap Avenue before the crash. She allegedly walked outside of any marked crosswalks.

A car driving west on Dunlap Avenue hit her while she was jaywalking, police said.

The man driving the vehicle stayed on the scene.

He didn’t show any signs of intoxication, police said.

