PHOENIX — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday in Phoenix, authorities said.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision took place near 36th and Dunlap avenues before 11 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman died after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives who investigated the scene found the woman was trying to cross Dunlap Avenue before the crash. She allegedly walked outside of any marked crosswalks.

A car driving west on Dunlap Avenue hit her while she was jaywalking, police said.

The man driving the vehicle stayed on the scene.

He didn’t show any signs of intoxication, police said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.