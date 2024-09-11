PHOENIX – A juvenile was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of 15th and Missouri avenues around 8:10 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a boy point a gun at a bus that was driving away, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police learned that the juvenile suspect, whose name and age were not released, had been arguing with a student who then got onto the bus.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the school bus, which was carrying several students, without firing shots, police said.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown while police searched for the suspect, who was tracked to an apartment complex in the area.

Officers called for the boy to come out of the apartment and took him into custody without incident.

No other information was made available.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.