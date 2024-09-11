PHOENIX – A man was found unresponsive by firefighters at the scene of a Phoenix apartment fire on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The patient was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire at a two-story complex on Thunderbird Road near 21st Avenue around 10 p.m. They encountered flames on the first floor that quickly extended to the second floor.

They found the man unconscious and not breathing while searching a unit on the first floor. The patient was extracted and rushed to a hospital.

The apartment fire ended up damaging two units. The fire department’s Community Assistance Program is working with the tenants who were displaced.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating the cause of the blaze.

No other details were made available.

