Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Two people hospitalized after explosion at Kansas State Fair concession trailer

Sep 11, 2024, 6:27 AM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized and several others suffered minor injuries after a small explosion caused a fire at a Kansas State Fair concession trailer, police and fair officials said.

The explosion happened Tuesday evening at a small trailer selling various types of food at the fair in Hutchinson. Two people were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, a news release from the state fair said.

Details of their injuries were not immediately released. Several other people suffered minor injuries but declined treatment, fair officials said.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hutchinson Fire Department.

The 10-day state fair draws about 350,000 people each year. It concludes Sunday.

United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

52 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Two people hospitalized after explosion at Kansas State Fair concession trailer