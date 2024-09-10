Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The most notable — and quotable — exchanges from the Harris-Trump debate

Sep 10, 2024, 10:14 PM

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donal...

People watch the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The first meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump featured some sharp comments and memorable moments.

Here are some of the most notable — and quotable — exchanges from Tuesday night’s debate:

“You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me.”

— Harris, after Trump repeatedly criticized President Biden and his administration.

“She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers.”

— Trump, referring to Harris missing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. Harris was in Indianapolis speaking to the national gathering of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, a historically Black sorority of which she is not a member.

“It’s a really interesting thing to watch. You will see, during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

— Harris, who said she was taking the “unusual step” of inviting people to attend a Trump rally.


“They’re eating the dogs.”

— Trump, repeating a false claim his campaign has promoted that Haitian immigrants are eating pets. Trump stood by the false claims despite ABC News’ David Muir noting that city officials found no evidence of the claim.

“Talk about extreme.”

— Harris, responding to Trump’s false claim about dogs.

“I read where she was not Black … and then I read that she was Black, and that’s OK. Either one was OK with me. That’s up to her.”

— Trump, who has questioned Harris’ racial identity. He then repeatedly said that he “does not care” how she identifies. Harris, who is Black and Indian American, called it a “tragedy” that Trump “has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people.”

“These dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again, because they’re so clear, they can manipulate you with flattery and favors.”

— Harris, who critiqued Trump for his foreign policy stances and, as she argued, his appeal to authoritarians around the world. Harris added, “And that is why so many military leaders who you have worked with have told me, you are a disgrace.”


“If she is president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now.”

— Trump, who claimed that Harris “hates Israel.” He added: “I’ve been pretty good at predictions. I hope I’m wrong about that one.”

“What we know is that this war must end, it must end immediately. And the way it will end is we need a cease-fire deal and we need the hostages out.”

— Harris, speaking about the Israel-Gaza war. She reiterated she supports Israel and believes the nation has a right to defend itself.


“I’m talking now. I’m talking, please. Does that sound familiar?”

— Trump, to Harris, as she began a rebuttal to some of his remarks. It was a reference to Harris’ comment to Mike Pence, then a candidate for vice president, during a 2020 presidential debate. The moment — when Harris blunted Pence’s interruptions with “I’m speaking” — became a catchphrase among her supporters.

“The government, and Donald Trump, certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

— Harris, who pledged to support reproductive rights and contrasted her position with Trump.


“No, I don’t acknowledge that all, that was said sarcastically.”

— Trump, standing by his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him when asked directly whether some of his recent remarks indicated that he now acknowledged his 2020 election loss to Biden.


United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

50 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

The most notable — and quotable — exchanges from the Harris-Trump debate