UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump insists Russia’s war should end. But he won’t say if he wants Ukraine to win

Sep 10, 2024, 9:23 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee V...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump spoke heatedly in Tuesday’s presidential debate about wanting Russia’s war in Ukraine to be over — but twice refused to directly answer a question about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win.

Trump also falsely claimed that the war had killed “millions” since Russia invaded Ukraine 2 1/2 years ago, while the U.N. says 11,700 civilian deaths have been verified. And he claimed without evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, had bungled a diplomatic mission just days before Russia launched the invasion.

Trump’s comments are likely to heighten concern among Ukraine and its supporters that his return to the White House could push Ukraine into a losing peace deal with its stronger neighbor, Russia. Western-allied Ukraine depends on U.S. military and financial aid to keep up its fight against Russian forces, and it would have grave difficulty withstanding their attacks if the U.S. were to pull that support.

It’s “a very simple question. Do you want Ukraine to win this war?” moderator David Muir of ABC News asked Trump in Tuesday’s debate, the first of two times he pressed Trump for a direct answer.

“I want the war to stop,” Trump responded. “I want to save lives,” he added, going on to claim falsely that “millions” were dying in the conflict.

Muir then asked him again, questioning whether Trump believed “it’s in the U.S. best interest for Ukraine to win this war.”

The Republican former president responded, “I think it’s the U.S. best interest to get this war finished and just get it done.”

Trump has said repeatedly he would have a peace deal done between Ukraine and Russia within a day if he is elected, although he doesn’t say how. The fear of Ukraine’s supporters is that the kind of deal Trump is talking about would amount to the country’s democratic government capitulating significant territory and sovereignty to Russia’s harsh demands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year insisted Ukraine must give up vast amounts of territory and avoid joining NATO simply as a condition to start negotiations.

“The reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give it up,” Harris said Tuesday. She accused Trump of being in “what you think is a friendship with … a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

Trump has a long history of admiring comments about Putin, including calling his tactics in the 2022 invasion of Ukraine “genius” and “very savvy.” Trump expresses no such warmth for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “salesman” for his appeals to allies for weapons.

The Biden administration says a victory in Ukraine would embolden Putin to move against other Western-allied democracies in Europe. President Joe Biden and his top officials were key players in rallying international support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia since even before Russian forces rolled into Ukraine. The U.S. spurred allies into action by pointing to declassified intelligence showing Russian preparations for the invasion.

Just days before the invasion in late February 2022, Biden sent Harris to the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, a high-profile mission to consolidate support for Ukraine among European and NATO leaders. Harris met on the sidelines with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump during the debate linked the timing of Harris’ trip to Europe to Putin’s sending troops into Ukraine days later.

“They sent her in to negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin. And she did. And the war started three days later,” he said.

However, the U.S. government said the Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s border and intelligence assessments already pointed to an imminent invasion. And Putin was not at the security conference in Germany, and Harris didn’t meet with him.

