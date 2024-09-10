Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Girl, 3, dies after being found in a hot car in Southern California, and her mother is arrested

Sep 10, 2024, 5:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 3-year-old girl died after being found unconscious inside a hot car with her mother in Southern California during a heat wave marked by triple-digit temperatures, police said Monday.

The toddler was found Friday and was pronounced dead with the preliminary cause of death of suspected complications from heat stroke, pending an official autopsy report, Anaheim police said. Her mother was arrested by police, who reported finding several empty bottles of alcohol in the vehicle. She was later found to have had a blood alcohol content of nearly four times the state legal limit for driving, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors charged Sandra Hernandez-Cazares, 42, with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse causing great bodily injury. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 years for both charges.

The Orange County Public Defender’s Office could not be reached for comment.

On Friday, family members began looking for Hernandez-Cazares after staff said no one showed up to pick up her 5-year-old son from elementary school, prosecutors said. Relatives found both mother and daughter inside a locked Ford Expedition parked in front of their Anaheim apartment.

Police and fire officials responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. Friday and found a relative had broken the window of the car to remove the daughter. The outside temperature was 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), police said.

Doctors believe that the girl had been dead for several hours before she was discovered, according to prosecutors.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified the child as Ily Ruiz. Her cousin, Nancy Salamanca, started a GoFundMe campaign for the girl’s father, Juan Ruiz, to cover funeral expenses.

“He’s broken, you know, Ily was his princess, his daughter, he loves his kids, that’s what he lives for,” Salamanca told KABC-TV.

Hernandez-Cazares and Juan Ruiz lost their 5-year-old and 9-year-old sons in 2012 after a drunk driver ran over their tent at a South Dakota campground during a family vacation, and they had lobbied the legislature for stronger DUI penalties, prosecutors said.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, and heatstroke begins when their temperature reaches about 104 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, the agency recorded 29 child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.

United States News

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., speaks during a press briefing with...

Associated Press

Nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine will expire if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon’s authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Girl, 3, dies after being found in a hot car in Southern California, and her mother is arrested