Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Watch: The ABC News Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Sep 10, 2024, 5:00 PM

YouTube video
KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are gearing up to take the stage for Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, where they’ll fight to sway 2024 election voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.

The event, at 9 p.m. Eastern, will offer Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June. In rapid fashion, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and both sides chose their running mates.

Polling shows that Vice President Kamala Harris enters the presidential debate as the candidate who Americans are more likely to perceive as honest, committed to democracy and as someone who cares about people liking them, according to an August AP-NORC poll.

But former President Donald Trump has an edge over her when it comes to Americans thinking he’s being better positioned to handle the issues of economy and immigration.

Harris has more of an advantage over Trump when it comes to handling issues related to race and racial inequality, abortion policy and health care. Americans may also expect her to appear as a composed candidate — about half (47%) of Americans say the phrase “disciplined” better describes her over Trump (28%).

And although Trump has spent the campaign championing himself as a strong leader who is capable of handling tough crises facing the country, the AP-NORC poll shows Americans overall do not give him an advantage over Harris on those traits.

Trump’s strength currently lies in the fact that Americans are slightly more likely to trust Trump over Harris when it comes to handling the economy or immigration. Independents are about twice as likely to trust Trump over Harris on economic issues.

Do debates still matters? A top expert on presidential debates says yes

It’s easy to say presidential debates no longer matter in an a hyper-partisan era with dwindling numbers of true independents and swing voters. But one of the nation’s foremost experts on political communications and presidential debate history says that opinion is wrong.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said debates mostly “reinforce voters’ ideas” but still are important in moving voters who have yet to decide whom to support or whether to vote at all. And that “can change the outcomes in close races.” Indeed, both Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and Joe Biden’s in 2020 were decided by fewer than 100,000 votes spread across three states.

Jamieson said that even with the focus on theater and declaring a so-called winner, “the public does learn from debates” and that research shows debates “increase the likelihood that audience members can accurately report the positions articulated by the candidate.”

Many voters might sound skeptical that politicians follow through on their platforms, but Jamieson said research shows that “in general, candidates act on their promises.”

She said policy substance can be overshadowed sometimes — most recently in June when the debate fallout was about President Joe Biden’s fitness to seek and serve another term. But even in that Trump-Biden match-up, she said “there were at least seven or eight important issue distinctions” that were clear if you look beyond Biden’s rhetorical struggles.

“So debates are an important democratic structure,” she said. “They are what tie campaigns to governance.”

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state'...

Associated Press

South Carolina justices refuse to stop state’s first execution in 13 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the execution of Freddie Owens who is set to die by lethal injection next week in the state’s first execution in 13 years. The justices unanimously tossed out two requests from defense lawyers who said a court needed to hear new […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Watch: The ABC News Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump