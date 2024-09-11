Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Revel Surf water park at Mesa’s Cannon Beach holding job fair ahead of opening

Sep 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

Revel Surf at Cannon Beach in Mesa is looking to fill more than 80 positions....

Revel Surf at Cannon Beach in Mesa is looking to fill more than 80 positions. (Cannon Beach Photo)

(Cannon Beach Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Revel Surf, the water park at the center of the long-awaited Cannon Beach development in southeast Mesa, is looking to fill dozens of jobs as it prepares to open.

The park is holding a job fair Friday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.) at the Studios at Mesa City Center, which is located at 59 E. First St., near Center and Main streets.

Job seekers should bring their resumes.

Revel Surf aims to hire more than 80 full- and part-time workers, including lifeguards, cooks, servers, supervisors and IT technicians.

“We are so excited to meet members of our community who want to be part of Revel Surf parks,” Adam Saks, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a press release. “We are stoked to be opening in Mesa very soon and can’t wait to bring surfing back to Arizona.”

What is Revel Surf at Cannon Beach?

Revel Surf will offer wave-riding experiences to visitors of all ages and skill levels.

The 2.2-acre lagoon features Swell MFG’s Traveling Surf Technology as well as UNIT Surf Pool’s Stationary Rapid Surf Technology. The unique technology combination will produce right and left breaks during the same surfing session.

Cannon Beach has been under construction since 2021 on the southeast corner of Power and Warner roads. In addition to the Revel Surf wave pool, the 37-acre entertainment complex will have retail space, restaurants, a 16-foot diving pool, two hotels and other amenities.

There is no set opening date for Revel Surf or other Cannon Beach venues. However, the Phoenix Business Journal reported last week that several businesses are set to debut at the complex in the coming weeks.

The website also said the park will host soft-opening events with pro surfers this month before welcoming the public.

