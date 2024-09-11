Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Jimmy Walker on Celebrity Fight Night, overcoming tragedy

Sep 11, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:18 am

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — Jimmy Walker is one of the most interesting, motivating, humble and faithful people I’ve ever met!

Celebrity Fight Night is a star-studded charity event that has become internationally known and attended. It was started by Jimmy as a way for professional athletes and international stars to raise money for charity. It has become something bigger than anyone could have imagined!

Jimmy is soft spoken, but anyone that knows him knows that he is a powerful man. Grounded in his faith, Jimmy lives to serve others. That heart to serve has motivated some of the biggest stars in the world to join in his efforts.

Jimmy has also turned the tragedy of losing his son into a crusade to help others. Jimmy has a number of sober living houses in the Valley.

I loved every minute of my time with Jimmy. He is truly what Amazing Arizonans is all about. I hope you love this conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023 and is in its third season, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

