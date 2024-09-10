Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NYC mayor declines to say if he remains confident in the police commissioner following an FBI visit

Sep 10, 2024, 12:12 PM

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall in New York, Dec. 12, 2023. (...

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall in New York, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams declined to say Tuesday if he remained confident in the city’s police commissioner, days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least four other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

In his first news conference since the whirlwind of seizures, Adams — whose own devices were taken by FBI agents in November — acknowledged that the sudden increase in federal scrutiny had “raised a lot of questions and a lot of concerns.” He then deflected questions about whether he planned to remove the police commissioner, Edward Caban, amid a series of news reports claiming Caban is under pressure to resign.

“I have the utmost confidence in the New York City Police Department,” Adams said when asked if he remained confident in Caban’s leadership, noting that if there are any changes, his administration would announce them.

Quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Adams spoke to reporters online for more than an hour, striking a sober and cautious tone as he sidestepped questions about how many members of his administration had been contacted by federal agents or if anyone would be stripped of their duties.

He also declined to say whether Caban had been barred from communicating with federal law enforcement agencies, which work in close cooperation with the nation’s largest police department.

Instead, Adams spoke at length about his background as a child of working class parents who rose to become a New York City police captain, noting: “My entire life has been pursuit of justice and this administration will continue to do that no matter what happens.”

The comments came six days after federal investigators seized devices from Caban, as well Adams’ first deputy mayor, Sheena Wright; her partner and the city’s schools chancellor, David Banks; the deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks, who is Banks’ brother; and Timothy Pearson, one of the mayor’s closest confidants.

Wright, who attended Tuesday’s virtual briefing, said she was “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

The most recent seizures appear to be separate from the investigation that led federal agents to take the mayor’s phones in November, which centered at least in part on an inquiry seeking information about the mayor’s overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigations.

No one has been accused of a crime in connection with any of the federal investigations. Both the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is leading the investigation, have declined to comment on the probe.

In February, federal agents searched the home of Adams’ director of Asian Affairs, Winnie Greco, as part of a separate investigation overseen by the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office.

The mayor’s former buildings commissioner, Eric Ulrich, is also facing state charges for allegedly accepting bribes, while several people who contributed to the mayor’s campaign were charged in a straw-donor scheme last year.

Adams, who has not been accused of wrong-doing, declined to say if he would step aside if he’s charged with a crime. Instead, he said, “I am committed to completing my term as the mayor of the city of New York and running for reelection.”

He then invoked the upcoming anniversary of Sept. 11, pointing to the “grit, grind, and attitude” of New Yorkers in the aftermath of the attacks.

“That’s who I am,” Adams said. “I am a resilient New Yorker.”

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado teen hoping for lakeside homecoming photos shot in face by town councilman, police say

DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show. The 17-year-old boy survived the shooting and told investigators […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska high court lets man serving a 20-year sentence remain in US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on the November ballot in the state’s U.S. House race. In a brief order, a split court affirmed a lower court ruling in a case brought by the Alaska Democratic Party; Justice Susan Carney […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after a meet...

Associated Press

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Thursday that it will support the addition of two new permanent seats for African countries on the powerful U.N. Security Council — and a first-ever non-permanent seat for a small island developing nation. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement in a speech to […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5,...

Associated Press

Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party sued North Carolina’s elections board on Thursday to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from offering a digital identification as a way to comply with a relatively new photo voter ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in Wake […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is...

Associated Press

Montana miner to lay off hundreds due to declining palladium prices

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the only platinum and palladium mines in the U.S. announced Thursday it plans to lay off hundreds of employees in Montana due to declining prices for palladium, which is used in catalytic converters. The price of the precious metal was about $2,300 an ounce two years ago and […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state'...

Associated Press

South Carolina justices refuse to stop state’s first execution in 13 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the execution of Freddie Owens who is set to die by lethal injection next week in the state’s first execution in 13 years. The justices unanimously tossed out two requests from defense lawyers who said a court needed to hear new […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

NYC mayor declines to say if he remains confident in the police commissioner following an FBI visit