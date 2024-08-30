Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drug possession is a crime in Oregon once again as law rolling back decriminalization takes effect

Aug 30, 2024, 3:33 PM

FILE - A homeless woman person smokes fentanyl, June 28, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Ka...

FILE - A homeless woman person smokes fentanyl, June 28, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s first-in-the-nation experiment with drug decriminalization is coming to an end Sunday, when possessing small amounts of hard drugs will once again become a crime.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the recriminalization law in March, overhauling a measure approved by 58% of voters in 2020 that made possessing illicit drugs like heroin punishable by a ticket and a maximum $100 fine. The measure directed hundreds of millions of dollars in cannabis tax revenue toward addiction services, but the money was slow to get out the door at a time when the fentanyl crisis was causing a spike in deadly overdoses and health officials — grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic — were struggling to stand up the new treatment system, state auditors found.

The new law, passed with the support of Republican lawmakers who had long opposed decriminalization, makes so-called personal use possession a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. It aims to make it easier for police to crack down on drug use in public and introduced harsher penalties for selling drugs near places such as parks.

Supporters of decriminalization say treatment is more effective than jail in helping people overcome addiction and that the decadeslong approach of arresting people for possessing and using drugs hasn’t worked.

The new law establishes ways for treatment alternatives to criminal penalties. But it only encouraged, rather than mandated, counties to create programs that divert people from the criminal justice system and toward addiction and mental health services. Backers of the law say this allows counties to develop programs based on their resources, while opponents say it may create a confusing and inequitable patchwork of policy.

So far, 28 of the state’s 36 counties have applied for grants to fund deflection programs, according to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The commission is set to disburse over $20 million in such grants roughly over the course of the next year.

Oregon House Republican Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich voted for the law but said he was concerned that counties didn’t have enough time to set up their programs.

“Unfortunately, I think we’re kind of setting people up for failure,” he said.

Multnomah County, the state’s most populous and home to Portland, plans to open a temporary center in October where police can drop off people who weren’t committing any other crime but drug possession. There, nurses and outreach workers will assess people and refer them for treatment. Until then, county mental health workers will respond to law enforcement in the field to help connect people with services, but people could still go to jail due to a variety of factors, including if those workers take longer than half an hour to respond, officials said.

“The criteria is very narrow to meet deflection: no other charges, no warrants, no violent behavior, medically stable,” said Portland Police Chief Bob Day.

In other counties, however, people with drugs who are also suspected of low-level public order offenses such as trespass will be eligible for deflection. Many counties plan to hold off on filing drug possession charges while people are completing programs.

The differences in deflection programs county to county are a concern, said Kellen Russoniello, the director of public health at the Drug Policy Alliance.

“It’s going to be this very complicated system, where essentially people who use drugs won’t know their rights and what to expect because it’s different in every single county,” he said. “Whether or not you are connected to services or you are just churned through the system will depend very heavily on where you happen to be in the state.”

He also said a potential influx of new drug cases could further strain Oregon’s legal system, which is already struggling with a critical public defender shortage, and that he thinks the focus should be on ramping up treatment capacity.

“We really need to focus on having the services available for folks if any of these deflection programs are going to be successful,” he said.

One of the law’s key drafters, Democratic state Rep. Jason Kropf, said each county has unique challenges and resources and that lawmakers will be monitoring “what’s working in different parts of the state.”

“I have optimism and I have hope,” he said. “I’m also realistic that we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Over the past four years, Oregon lawmakers have invested more than $1.5 billion to expand treatment capacity, according to a recent report from the Oregon Health Authority. While that has funded over 350 new beds that are set to come online next year, the report found that the state still needs up to 3,700 beds to close gaps and meet future demand.

United States News

The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge showed price pressures easing as rate cuts near for t...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge shows price pressures easing as rate cuts near

The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge showed price pressures easing as rate cuts near for the first time in 4 1/2 years.

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maui judge agrees to ask state Supreme Court about barriers to $4B wildfire settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in on an issue that threatens to thwart a $4 billion settlement in last year’s devastating Maui wildfires. Judge Peter Cahill on Maui agreed Friday to ask the state high court questions about how insurance companies can go about recouping money paid to […]

60 minutes ago

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at federal court A...

Associated Press

Judge rejects claims that generative AI tanked political conspiracy case against Fugees rapper Pras

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge rejected a push for a new trial in a multimillion-dollar political conspiracy case against rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees on Friday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found his defense attorney’s use of a generative AI program during closing arguments and other errors during the Washington D.C. trial didn’t […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Suspect in abduction and sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dies in car crash while fleeing police

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl from a New York City supermarket and sexually assaulting her in his car was killed Friday when he crashed while fleeing police, authorities said. Officers tried to pull over the 64-year-old suspect’s car in the early afternoon in Queens, New York Police Department […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, A...

Associated Press

Trump says he’ll vote to uphold Florida abortion ban after seeming to signal he’d support repeal

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Friday said he will vote no on a Florida ballot measure that would repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban, a day after he seemed to indicate he would vote in favor of the measure. Trump has said he thinks Florida’s ban is a mistake and said […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A uranium ore pile is the first to be mined at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mi...

Associated Press

Navajo Nation adopts changes to tribal law regulating the transportation of uranium across its land

The Navajo Nation has approved emergency legislation meant to strengthen a tribal law that regulates the transportation of radioactive material across the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The move is in response to the revival of a uranium mining operation just south of the Grand Canyon that has drawn much criticism from environmentalists […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Drug possession is a crime in Oregon once again as law rolling back decriminalization takes effect