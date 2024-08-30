Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

Aug 30, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There aren’t any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean Labor Day traffic won’t be problematic.

In fact, drivers can expect delays as Valley residents escape en masse to cooler climates or visit family and friends during the last three-day weekend of the summer.

Travelers can avoid the worst of it by hitting the road during off-peak hours if possible, especially on Friday and Monday. Labor Day traffic is lightest in the early-morning or late-evening hours.

While there isn’t any additional construction to worry about, motorists should take care as they navigate existing work zones. That includes the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project near the Phoenix-Tempe border and rockfall mitigation work on State Route 89A between Flagstaff and Sedona.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, several Loop 101 Pima Freeway ramps are closed in Scottsdale as part of a freeway improvement project.

To be prepared for the unexpected, road trippers should pack an emergency travel kit with extra drinking water, blankets, first-aid supplies, a flashlight, batteries, a cellphone charger, snacks and tools. Cellphones should be fully charged to start the trip, too.

Labor Day traffic can turn deadly with alcohol in the mix

Meanwhile, anybody planning to relax over the holiday weekend with a few drinks should plan ahead so they don’t end up behind the wheel.

More than 30 people were killed in collisions on Arizona roads over the last two Labor Day weekends, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Last year alone, 18 people died in 15 fatal crashes. Alcohol was a factor in six of the deaths, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A photo of a young boy found safe in Peoria....

KTAR.com

Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria

The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Friday morning have been located, authorities said.

58 minutes ago

Chandler police shooting. File photo of a Chandler PD SUV....

KTAR.com

Chandler police shoot and kill armed man who may have been suicidal

A Chandler police officer shot and killed an armed man Thursday night after caller asked for help with a suicidal family member.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa firetruck. One person suffered burn injuries in a Mesa apartment fire on Aug. ...

KTAR.com

1 person hospitalized with burn injuries after Mesa apartment fire

Two people received medical treatment, including one who suffered burns, after a Mesa apartment fire Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix during Friday morning's rush hour while ...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

4 hours ago

missing 94-year-old man last seen in Mesa AZ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 94-year-old Mesa man found

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert they issued on Thursday night for a missing 94-year-old man after he was found in Apache Junction.

5 hours ago

fatal three-vehicle collision Goodyear Arizona...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure

An Interstate 10 closure caused by a fatal three-vehicle collision in Goodyear on Friday morning has been lifted.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic