Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria

Aug 30, 2024, 10:53 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Aug. 30, 2024, have been located. (Peoria Police Photo)

(Peoria Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Friday morning have been located, authorities said.

The child, who is believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found near 87th and Peoria avenues around 9 a.m., according to the Peoria Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

By 11:10 a.m., the boy’s parents had been found, police added.

The child was only wearing blue boxer briefs when he was found.

He is about 40 inches tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

There aren't any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system, but that doesn't mean Labor Day traffic won't be problematic.

11 minutes ago

Chandler police shooting. File photo of a Chandler PD SUV....

KTAR.com

Chandler police shoot and kill armed man who may have been suicidal

A Chandler police officer shot and killed an armed man Thursday night after caller asked for help with a suicidal family member.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa firetruck. One person suffered burn injuries in a Mesa apartment fire on Aug. ...

KTAR.com

1 person hospitalized with burn injuries after Mesa apartment fire

Two people received medical treatment, including one who suffered burns, after a Mesa apartment fire Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix during Friday morning's rush hour while ...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

4 hours ago

missing 94-year-old man last seen in Mesa AZ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 94-year-old Mesa man found

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert they issued on Thursday night for a missing 94-year-old man after he was found in Apache Junction.

5 hours ago

fatal three-vehicle collision Goodyear Arizona...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure

An Interstate 10 closure caused by a fatal three-vehicle collision in Goodyear on Friday morning has been lifted.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria