Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria

PHOENIX — The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Friday morning have been located, authorities said.

The child, who is believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found near 87th and Peoria avenues around 9 a.m., according to the Peoria Police Department.

By 11:10 a.m., the boy’s parents had been found, police added.

The child was only wearing blue boxer briefs when he was found.

He is about 40 inches tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information was available.

