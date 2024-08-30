Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 women charged in Lululemon shoplifting scheme in Minneapolis

Aug 30, 2024, 9:36 AM

FILE - This is the Lululemon logo on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Pho...

FILE - This is the Lululemon logo on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota women are charged with organizing thefts of several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Minneapolis and then funneling the stolen goods through a suburban nail salon.

My Hoang Thi Van, 56, and Kathy Nguyen, 24, are each charged with one felony count of organized retail theft. Minneapolis police tracked down the roommates from suburban Crystal after getting tipped by corporate investigators for the high-end athletic retailer, the Star Tribune reported.

The criminal complaints filed Thursday say Lululemon investigators found high shoplifting losses at their store in downtown Minneapolis, then identified a suspect through surveillance videos and interviews with store employees. That suspect, who has not been charged, would steal bags off a merchandise rack, fill them with goods and leave without paying.

Investigators placed GPS tracking tags in several bags, and when the individual stole them, tracked her movements. The woman would take the stolen merchandise to Diamond Nails Salon in Crystal, then leave the salon without the bags but holding a “large sum of money in her hand,” the complaint alleged.

When police arrested the shoplifter, she told them she had been directed to steal the clothes by a woman who worked at the salon, who she identified as Van. She said Van would pay her $400 for the clothes and remove the theft sensors, then place the stolen merchandise in a plastic bag and resell it. She estimated she had made at least 100 transactions with Van.

Police later found “numerous white plastic bags of stolen Lululemon merchandise” throughout the defendants’ home, along with anti-theft tags that had been removed, the complaint alleged.

The total value of merchandise stolen from the store was still being tallied, but the complaint said it was “well in excess of $5,000.”

Nguyen’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday. Court records did not list an attorney for Van, and she did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

United States News

Rep. Carolina Amesty, center, looks on as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up House bill 621 that pr...

Associated Press

Florida state lawmaker indicted on felony charges related to private school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican state representative in central Florida has been indicted on felony forgery charges related to her administration of a private Christian school that she helped run with her family. Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-election workers want Rudy Giuliani’s apartment, Yankees rings in push to collect $148M judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked a court Friday to award them the cash-strapped former New York City mayor’s apartment and other property as they ramp up efforts to collect on the staggering debt. Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

No criminal charges for driver in school bus crash that killed 6-year-old, mother

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The driver of a mini-school bus that struck and killed a kindergartner and his mother as they were walking to school in suburban New York will not face criminal charges but has been ticketed for failing to yield to pedestrians and for using his cellphone minutes before the crash, police said […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma rodeo company blames tainted feed for killing as many as 70 horses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A nearly century-old Oklahoma company that supplies stock for rodeos had as many as 70 horses die a week ago after receiving what an owner believes was tainted feed. Rhett Beutler, co-owner of Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. near Elk City, told KFOR-TV that the horses died shortly after being fed. […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire’s highest court upholds policy supporting transgender students’ privacy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld a school district’s policy Friday that aims to support the privacy of transgender students, ruling that a mother who challenged it failed to show it infringed on a fundamental parenting right. In a 3-1 opinion, the court upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Ne...

Associated Press

Governor appoints ex-school board member recalled over book ban push to Nebraska’s library board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books. Terri Cunningham-Swanson will serve on the board responsible for promoting, developing and coordinating library services in Nebraska, the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2 women charged in Lululemon shoplifting scheme in Minneapolis