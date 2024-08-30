Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide

Aug 30, 2024, 8:19 AM | Updated: 9:31 am

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix during Friday morning's rush hour while ...

Grand Avenue was closed in west Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, while police conducted a homicide investigation. (Pixabay and Phoenix Police Department File Photos)

(Pixabay and Phoenix Police Department File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the closure around 8 a.m. near where US 60/Grand crosses 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area around 6:20 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. They found the body of a man who’d been shot under the bridge.

How long will Grand Avenue remain closed?

The area will remain restricted while the scene is under investigation, police said.

RELATED STORIES

There was no estimated time for reopening Grand Avenue. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

There aren't any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system, but that doesn't mean Labor Day traffic won't be problematic.

10 minutes ago

A photo of a young boy found safe in Peoria....

KTAR.com

Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria

The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Friday morning have been located, authorities said.

57 minutes ago

Chandler police shooting. File photo of a Chandler PD SUV....

KTAR.com

Chandler police shoot and kill armed man who may have been suicidal

A Chandler police officer shot and killed an armed man Thursday night after caller asked for help with a suicidal family member.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa firetruck. One person suffered burn injuries in a Mesa apartment fire on Aug. ...

KTAR.com

1 person hospitalized with burn injuries after Mesa apartment fire

Two people received medical treatment, including one who suffered burns, after a Mesa apartment fire Friday morning.

3 hours ago

missing 94-year-old man last seen in Mesa AZ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 94-year-old Mesa man found

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert they issued on Thursday night for a missing 94-year-old man after he was found in Apache Junction.

5 hours ago

fatal three-vehicle collision Goodyear Arizona...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure

An Interstate 10 closure caused by a fatal three-vehicle collision in Goodyear on Friday morning has been lifted.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide