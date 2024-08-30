PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Phoenix Police Officers are investigating a homicide in the area of 35th Ave and Grand Avenue. The area will be restricted for sometime. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/P2ucBgLeWc — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 30, 2024

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the closure around 8 a.m. near where US 60/Grand crosses 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area around 6:20 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. They found the body of a man who’d been shot under the bridge.

How long will Grand Avenue remain closed?

The area will remain restricted while the scene is under investigation, police said.

There was no estimated time for reopening Grand Avenue. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

