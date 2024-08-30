Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Dallas officer killed, 2 wounded by man who is fatally shot after highway chase, police say

Aug 30, 2024, 2:07 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas police officers were shot, including one fatally, and a suspect who emerged from a vehicle with a long gun was killed by officers after a highway chase, authorities said Friday.

Police responded to a call for officer assistance shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and found an officer wounded in a squad car, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

The officers who responded to the scene exchanged gunfire with a suspect and two of the officers were shot. The three officers were brought to the hospital, where one of them died. The other two were listed in critical and stable condition, the police statement said.

The identities of the officers were not immediately released.

The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by other officers to Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, police said. The man then got out of the vehicle with a long gun and was shot by officers. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, the Dallas police said, adding that flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff.

”Our department is hurting,” department spokesperson Kristin Lowman told reporters early Friday. “We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own.”

