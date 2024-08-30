Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maryland’s highest court orders redo of court hearing for Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

Aug 30, 2024, 7:36 AM | Updated: 7:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A 2022 court hearing that freed Adnan Syed from prison violated the legal rights of the victim’s family and must be redone, Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled Friday, marking the latest development in the ongoing legal saga that gained global attention years ago through the hit podcast “Serial.”

The 4-3 ruling comes about 11 months after the court heard arguments last October in a case that has been fraught with legal twists and divided court rulings since Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

United States News

Rep. Carolina Amesty, center, looks on as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up House bill 621 that pr...

Associated Press

Florida state lawmaker indicted on felony charges related to private school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican state representative in central Florida has been indicted on felony forgery charges related to her administration of a private Christian school that she helped run with her family. Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-election workers want Rudy Giuliani’s apartment, Yankees rings in push to collect $148M judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked a court Friday to award them the cash-strapped former New York City mayor’s apartment and other property as they ramp up efforts to collect on the staggering debt. Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

No criminal charges for driver in school bus crash that killed 6-year-old, mother

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The driver of a mini-school bus that struck and killed a kindergartner and his mother as they were walking to school in suburban New York will not face criminal charges but has been ticketed for failing to yield to pedestrians and for using his cellphone minutes before the crash, police said […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma rodeo company blames tainted feed for killing as many as 70 horses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A nearly century-old Oklahoma company that supplies stock for rodeos had as many as 70 horses die a week ago after receiving what an owner believes was tainted feed. Rhett Beutler, co-owner of Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. near Elk City, told KFOR-TV that the horses died shortly after being fed. […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire’s highest court upholds policy supporting transgender students’ privacy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld a school district’s policy Friday that aims to support the privacy of transgender students, ruling that a mother who challenged it failed to show it infringed on a fundamental parenting right. In a 3-1 opinion, the court upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Ne...

Associated Press

Governor appoints ex-school board member recalled over book ban push to Nebraska’s library board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books. Terri Cunningham-Swanson will serve on the board responsible for promoting, developing and coordinating library services in Nebraska, the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Maryland’s highest court orders redo of court hearing for Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case