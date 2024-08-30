PHOENIX — Two people received medical treatment, including one who suffered burn injuries, after a Mesa apartment fire Friday morning, authorities said.

When crews arrived at the scene near Main Street and Gilbert Road, a first-floor unit of the two-story complex was burning, according to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

One victim with burns was outside the apartment. The patient was stabilized at the scene and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Another person was assessed by firefighters for smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the Mesa apartment fire before it could spread to other units.

No other details were made available.

