UNITED STATES NEWS

AP Photos: A tumultuous life, a turn toward faith and one man who wonders if it’s time to vote

Aug 30, 2024, 6:34 AM

Timothy Walker, left, a resident at the Los Angeles Mission who graduated from its faith-based drug...

Timothy Walker, left, a resident at the Los Angeles Mission who graduated from its faith-based drug rehabilitation program, chats with a security guard at the mission in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Decades ago, back when he was a political science major at the University of Southern California, and later in law school, Timothy Walker would vote. Everyone in his family voted for Democrats, so he did, too.

Then his path took a different turn. Cocaine addiction took hold of him and he spent years cycling in and out of drug treatment centers. He lost his home and his job as a marketing executive at a law firm. He never passed the bar exam. Elections came and went, largely unnoticed.

This year is different. He completed a faith-based recovery program at the Los Angeles Mission, a Christian nonprofit that serves homeless people and others in need. He’s been clean now for nearly two years. He has a job again, writing thank-you cards to donors in a small office at the mission.

And for the first time in forty or so years, he’s thinking about voting.

He’s not sure he’ll vote, and won’t say if he’s leaning toward a particular presidential candidate. But he credits his faith with turning around his life, and wants to see that faith in the presidency.

“A Christian in the White House would be moral, ethical, grounded in love, and would want what’s best for humanity — not just for themselves or any particular business,” said Walker, 64.

The two major-party nominees, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, are both Christian, though neither has made their religious beliefs central to their campaigns.

Walker is a cheerful man and an optimist. He believes God will help America. But he’s also realistic about the country’s vast divides.

“Do I think all the hearts of America will be changed and that people will just start being nice to each other and loving each other?,” he asked. “I don’t see that happening right away.”

“There’s too much judgment, envy, jealousy, racism, and sin.”

__

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

