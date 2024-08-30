Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after missing 94-year-old Mesa man found

Aug 30, 2024, 6:43 AM | Updated: 8:53 am

missing 94-year-old man last seen in Mesa AZ...

Authorities canceled the Silver Alert for Elton Knowles on Aug. 30, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The subject of a Silver Alert out of Mesa has been located, authorities announced on Friday.

The missing 94-year-old man, Elton Knowles, had last been seen near Sossaman Road and Broadway Avenue when the alert was issued on Thursday night.

He was found in Apache Junction and taken to a hospital for care, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

There aren't any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system, but that doesn't mean Labor Day traffic won't be problematic.

13 minutes ago

A photo of a young boy found safe in Peoria....

KTAR.com

Parents located after young boy found safe in Peoria

The parents of a young boy who was found in Peoria on Friday morning have been located, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Chandler police shooting. File photo of a Chandler PD SUV....

KTAR.com

Chandler police shoot and kill armed man who may have been suicidal

A Chandler police officer shot and killed an armed man Thursday night after caller asked for help with a suicidal family member.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Mesa firetruck. One person suffered burn injuries in a Mesa apartment fire on Aug. ...

KTAR.com

1 person hospitalized with burn injuries after Mesa apartment fire

Two people received medical treatment, including one who suffered burns, after a Mesa apartment fire Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix during Friday morning's rush hour while ...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

4 hours ago

fatal three-vehicle collision Goodyear Arizona...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure

An Interstate 10 closure caused by a fatal three-vehicle collision in Goodyear on Friday morning has been lifted.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Silver Alert canceled after missing 94-year-old Mesa man found