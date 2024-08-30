PHOENIX — The subject of a Silver Alert out of Mesa has been located, authorities announced on Friday.

The missing 94-year-old man, Elton Knowles, had last been seen near Sossaman Road and Broadway Avenue when the alert was issued on Thursday night.

He was found in Apache Junction and taken to a hospital for care, according to the Mesa Police Department.

UPDATE: 08/30/2024 at 7:45am- Duane was located in Apache Junction and taken to the hospital for care. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 30, 2024

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.