PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened in Goodyear after a fatal three-vehicle collision caused a shutdown early Friday, authorities said.

The collision took place at Dysart Road shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed, too, but reopened hours before the westbound closure was lifted.

The crash occurred when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a semi-truck and a third vehicle, DPS said.

Two of the vehicles caught on fire, DPS said. One driver was killed and the other two were injured.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

