Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure

Aug 30, 2024, 5:16 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Three vehicles were involved in the fiery collision in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) Three vehicles were involved in the fiery collision that caused a closure on I-10 in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) Three vehicles were involved in the fiery collision that caused a closure on I-10 in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) The westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 are closed in Goodyear due to a crash on Dysart Road on Aug. 30, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) fatal three-vehicle collision goodyear

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 reopened in Goodyear after a fatal three-vehicle collision caused a shutdown early Friday, authorities said.

The collision took place at Dysart Road shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed, too, but reopened hours before the westbound closure was lifted.

The crash occurred when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a semi-truck and a third vehicle, DPS said.

Two of the vehicles caught on fire, DPS said. One driver was killed and the other two were injured.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Traffic

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

There aren't any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system, but that doesn't mean Labor Day traffic won't be problematic.

11 minutes ago

Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix during Friday morning's rush hour while ...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix while police investigate homicide

US 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in west Phoenix on Friday morning while police conducted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A pair of road closed signs...

Payne Moses

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road to close Monday for 2 months

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road will be closed for 60 days beginning on Monday, officials said.

5 days ago

ADOT photo of US 60/Grand Avenue...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopens at 103rd Avenue following crash

The eastbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue reopened at 103rd Avenue after a crash on Friday evening, authorities said.

7 days ago

An aerial view of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project construction zone at Interstate 10 and Sta...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work to delay weekend traffic near Phoenix airport

Broadway Curve Improvement Project work is expected to create significant traffic delays near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

7 days ago

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopens in Chandler after crash caused closure

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway reopened in Chandler after a crash caused a shutdown on Friday morning.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens in West Valley after fatal collision caused closure