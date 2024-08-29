Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Why Black students are still disciplined at higher rates: Takeaways from AP’s report

Aug 29, 2024, 9:21 PM

18-year-old Zaire Byrd poses for a photo, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart...

18-year-old Zaire Byrd poses for a photo, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Racial differences in how schools discipline students received new attention 10 years ago, during a national reckoning with racial injustice.

A decade later, change has been slow to materialize.

In many schools around the country, Black students have been more likely to receive punishments that remove them from the classroom, including suspensions, expulsions and being transferred to alternative schools.

A decade ago, those differences became the target of a newly energized reform movement spurred by the same reckoning that gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement. For many advocates, students and educators, pursuing racial justice meant addressing disparate outcomes for Black youth that begin in the classroom, often through harsh discipline and underinvestment in low-income schools.

The movement elevated the concept of the “school-to-prison pipeline” — the notion that being kicked out of school, or dropping out, increases the chance of arrest and imprisonment years later.

The Associated Press reviewed discipline data in key states to see how much progress has been made. Here’s what journalists found.

Gaps have narrowed, but Black students are still kicked out at higher rates

The past decade has seen some progress in lowering suspension rates for Black students. But massive disparities persist, according to AP’s review of discipline data in key states.

In Missouri, for example, an AP analysis found Black students served 46% of all days in suspension in the 2013-2014 school year — the year Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in that state, days after he completed high school. Nine years later, the percentage had dropped to 36%, according to state data obtained via a public records request. Both numbers far exceed Black students’ share of the student population, about 15%.

And in California, the suspension rate for Black students fell from 13% in 2013 to 9% a decade later — still three times higher than the white suspension rate.

In Georgia, Black students make up slightly more than one-third of the population. But they account for the majority of students who receive punishments that remove them from the classroom.

Some schools have taken a harder line on discipline since the pandemic

Students who are suspended, expelled or otherwise kicked out of the classroom are more likely to be suspended again. They become disconnected from their classmates, and they’re more likely to become disengaged from school. They also miss out on learning time and are likely to have worse academic outcomes, including in their grades and rates of graduation.

Nevertheless, some schools and policymakers have doubled down on exclusionary discipline since the pandemic. Calls for stricter discipline and more police involvement resurfaced in recent years, as schools struggled with misbehavior after monthslong pandemic closures.

In Missouri, students lost almost 780,000 days of class due to in-school or out-of-school suspensions in 2023, the highest number in the past decade.

In Louisiana, Black students are twice as likely to be suspended as white students and receive longer suspensions for the same infractions, according to a 2017 study from the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans. Yet a new law goes into effect this year that recommends expulsion for any middle- or high-school student who is suspended three times in one school year.

Federal guidelines to address racial disparities in school discipline first came from President Barack Obama’s administration in 2014. Federal officials urged schools not to suspend, expel or refer students to law enforcement except as a last resort, and encouraged restorative justice practices that did not push students out of the classroom. Those rules were rolled back by President Donald Trump’s administration, but civil rights regulations at federal and state levels still mandate the collection of data on discipline.

Severe punishments handed down for subjective reasons

In Minnesota, the share of expulsions and out-of-school suspensions going to Black students dropped from 40% in 2018 to 32% four years later — still nearly three times Black students’ share of the overall population.

The discipline gulf in that state was so egregious that in 2017 the Minnesota Department of Human Rights ordered dozens of districts and charter schools to submit to legal settlements over their discipline practices, especially for Black and Native American students. In these districts, the department found, almost 80% of disciplinary consequences issued for subjective reasons, like “disruptive behavior,” were going to students of color. School buildings were closed for the pandemic during much of the settlement period, so it’s hard to assess whether the schools have since made progress.

Black students often receive more severe punishments than their white peers for similar or even the same behavior, said Linda Morris, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Students of color are often not given the same benefit of the doubt that their white counterparts receive, and might even be perceived as having harmful motives,” Morris said.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

United States News

Associated Press

Defense Department civilian to remain jailed awaiting trial on mishandling classified documents

A federal judge has overruled a magistrate and ordered a Defense Department civilian and U.S.-Turkish dual citizen to remain jailed while he awaits trial on accusations he mishandled classified documents. Gokhan Gun, 50, of Falls Church, was arrested outside his home on Aug. 9. Prosecutors say he was on his way to the airport for […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur in attack that shocked the city

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last September in an apparently random attack that shocked the city and prompted criticism of police for their response. Jason Billingsley, 33, entered the guilty plea instead of going to trial Friday morning. He also pleaded guilty Monday to two […]

13 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Savannah...

Associated Press

Election 2024 Latest: Trump to appear at Moms for Liberty event, Harris campaign launches bus tour

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign is announcing that it is launching a 50-plus stop “Reproductive […]

29 minutes ago

Timothy Walker, left, a resident at the Los Angeles Mission who graduated from its faith-based drug...

Associated Press

AP Photos: A tumultuous life, a turn toward faith and one man who wonders if it’s time to vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Decades ago, back when he was a political science major at the University of Southern California, and later in law school, Timothy Walker would vote. Everyone in his family voted for Democrats, so he did, too. Then his path took a different turn. Cocaine addiction took hold of him and he […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Sheriff’s office quickly dispels active shooter rumor at Disney World after fight, ‘popping’ sound

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fight at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park and a “popping” sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no active shooter at the park on Thursday […]

1 hour ago

FILE - People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduard...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge shows price pressures easing as rate cuts near

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation measure closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, extending a trend of cooling price increases that clears the way for the Fed to start cutting its key interest rate next month for the first time in 4 1/2 years. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Why Black students are still disciplined at higher rates: Takeaways from AP’s report