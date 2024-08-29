Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Escaped killer who was on the run in Pennsylvania for 2 weeks faces plea hearing

Aug 29, 2024, 9:01 PM

FILE - Danilo Cavalcante escorted by officers with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections into ...

FILE - Danilo Cavalcante escorted by officers with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections into the Magisterial District Court, Kennett Square, Pa., Feb. 2, 2024. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer captured last year after two weeks on the run in southeastern Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands is due in court Friday for a potential plea on the escape charges.

Danilo Cavalcante, 35, a native of Brazil, escaped from a Chester County lockup while waiting to be transferred to state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend. He escaped by crab-walking up a wall in a jail exercise yard, then climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof.

His lawyer, Lonny Fish, declined to comment on the case Thursday or say if a plea deal had been reached. Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Phillips said he would not know until the hearing if an agreement had been finalized.

Cavalcante had been convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao to stop her from telling police about charges against him in connection with a 2017 slaying in Brazil.

While on the run, he stole a truck from a dairy farm after finding the keys inside, and survived by stealing food, clothing and other items from people’s homes.

With residents of Chester County increasingly on edge, one homeowner found the fugitive in his open garage stealing a rifle and fired several shots at him with a pistol. But they seemingly missed Cavalcante, who remained on the run for two more days before he was captured early one morning by searchers using a plane’s thermal imaging from above and K-9 search dogs on the ground.

Cavalcante is already serving a life sentence without the chance for parole. Any sentence on the new charges — which include escape, burglary and trespass — could be run concurrent with his life sentence or consecutive to it if the life sentence is overturned.

The scheduled Friday afternoon hearing comes nearly a year after his Aug. 31, 2023, escape from the Chester County Prison.

United States News

Associated Press

Defense Department civilian to remain jailed awaiting trial on mishandling classified documents

A federal judge has overruled a magistrate and ordered a Defense Department civilian and U.S.-Turkish dual citizen to remain jailed while he awaits trial on accusations he mishandled classified documents. Gokhan Gun, 50, of Falls Church, was arrested outside his home on Aug. 9. Prosecutors say he was on his way to the airport for […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur in attack that shocked the city

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last September in an apparently random attack that shocked the city and prompted criticism of police for their response. Jason Billingsley, 33, entered the guilty plea instead of going to trial Friday morning. He also pleaded guilty Monday to two […]

12 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Savannah...

Associated Press

Election 2024 Latest: Trump to appear at Moms for Liberty event, Harris campaign launches bus tour

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign is announcing that it is launching a 50-plus stop “Reproductive […]

28 minutes ago

Timothy Walker, left, a resident at the Los Angeles Mission who graduated from its faith-based drug...

Associated Press

AP Photos: A tumultuous life, a turn toward faith and one man who wonders if it’s time to vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Decades ago, back when he was a political science major at the University of Southern California, and later in law school, Timothy Walker would vote. Everyone in his family voted for Democrats, so he did, too. Then his path took a different turn. Cocaine addiction took hold of him and he […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Sheriff’s office quickly dispels active shooter rumor at Disney World after fight, ‘popping’ sound

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fight at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park and a “popping” sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no active shooter at the park on Thursday […]

1 hour ago

FILE - People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduard...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge shows price pressures easing as rate cuts near

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation measure closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, extending a trend of cooling price increases that clears the way for the Fed to start cutting its key interest rate next month for the first time in 4 1/2 years. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Escaped killer who was on the run in Pennsylvania for 2 weeks faces plea hearing