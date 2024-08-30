PHOENIX – Rural Arizona will see $3.5 million come its way in hopes to support its small businesses and residents.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the multi-million dollar loans and grants will aid business development, community infrastructure and clean energy progress for small business owners and residents in rural Arizona.

“When rural towns have robust infrastructure and vibrant small businesses, rural people have better opportunities close to home,” Deputy Secretary Torres Small said in a press release.

“The Biden-Harris Administration understands the importance of investing in these opportunities. That’s why I’m proud to announce 12 new awards that will lower energy costs, create good paying jobs and ensure adequate water access for rural Arizonans.”

The Tubac Fire District, which serves 10,000 residents, will receive a $2 million grant that will aid the construction of a new fire station. Upgrades will include improved security, additional vehicle storage space, secured parking and safety improvements.

The Rural Business Development Grants (RBDG) will go to the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Northern Arizona Tech & Business Incubator and the city of Winslow. Each group will disperse funds in order to create and expand business incubators.

The grant money will also be given to the city of Kingman and Mohave County to use for a study for creating a potential event center and to update their strategic plans.

Clean energy will be the focus of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) which is providing six businesses money to install solar power systems that will help reduce energy costs, bring in new income and support the livelihood of rural business owners. REAP focuses on helping agriculture producers and rural small businesses expand their use of wind, solar and other clean energy forms.

REAP’s projects are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

A $733,000 loan will be given to the town of Superior through the Water and Waste Disposal Program in order to make final improvements to its wastewater system. The town has used $4.1 million from USDA loans and grants to repair the system.

