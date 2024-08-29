Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian dead, another hospitalized after being hit as result of Phoenix car crash

Aug 29, 2024, 6:01 PM

A pedestrian died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by two vehicles that crashed in a Phoenix intersection on Aug. 29, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by two vehicles that crashed in a Phoenix intersection, authorities said Thursday.

The collision occurred near 35th and Peoria avenues around 12:05 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The pedestrians were hit after one of the cars was knocked onto the sidewalk, police added.

Austin Coon, 27, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. The other pedestrian, an adult female, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The occupants of both vehicles were uninjured during the crash.

An investigation into the crash and subsequent death of Coon is underway.

No other information was available.

