Pedestrian dead, another hospitalized after being hit as result of Phoenix car crash
Aug 29, 2024, 6:01 PM
(Phoenix Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by two vehicles that crashed in a Phoenix intersection, authorities said Thursday.
The collision occurred near 35th and Peoria avenues around 12:05 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The pedestrians were hit after one of the cars was knocked onto the sidewalk, police added.
Austin Coon, 27, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. The other pedestrian, an adult female, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The occupants of both vehicles were uninjured during the crash.
An investigation into the crash and subsequent death of Coon is underway.
No other information was available.
