North Carolina man, 60, dies on multi-day solo backpacking trip in Grand Canyon

Aug 29, 2024, 5:38 PM

Grand Canyon National Park and a rescue helicopter....

A North Carolina man died after attempting a solo multi-day backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 27, 2024. (NPS Photo)

(NPS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 60-year-old North Carolina man is dead after attempting a solo multi-day backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon, authorities said Thursday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found by National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue teams along a route connecting Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews had been searching for the man since the previous day after the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a solo backpacker who had failed to check in with a family member.

The man had been attempting to backpack from Thunder River to Deer Creek.

At least six people have died in the Grand Canyon since June, including a North Carolina man who fell 400 feet to his death.

According to mortality data from the National Park Service, an average of 11 deaths occur per year at the Grand Canyon.

There were 181 deaths at the national park between 2007 and 2023.

An investigation into the incident is underway in conjunction with NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was available.

