Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kentucky governor says lawmaker facing sexual harassment accusations should consider resigning

Aug 29, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Democratic lawmaker accused of sexual harassment by several women should give “serious thought” to resigning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday as the first-term legislator has become increasingly alienated in his own political party.

State Rep. Daniel Grossberg was temporarily suspended from the House Democratic caucus and removed from his interim committee assignments after allegations arose this summer that the Louisville lawmaker had engaged in inappropriate conduct. Interim committee meetings allow lawmakers to review issues and hear from stakeholders ahead of the next legislative session that begins in January. Grossberg’s Democratic House colleagues also requested that the Legislative Ethics Commission investigate the allegations against him.

Grossberg and his attorney have steadfastly denied he engaged in any impropriety or abuse of power. The lawmaker narrowly won his spring primary and is unopposed in the November election.

“He has a duty to his constituents and he intends to fulfill the role they elected him to serve,” his attorney, Anna Whites, said Thursday in response to the governor’s remarks.

The embattled lawmaker came under increased pressure on Thursday.

First, the Louisville Democratic Party’s executive committee asked that Grossberg “temporarily refrain” from attending the group’s events or meetings amid any investigation.

Later in the day, Beshear weighed in with his strongest comments yet.

“I hope Rep. Grossberg is giving serious thought and having discussions with family members about whether a public office is the best or most appropriate place for him to be at this time,” the Democratic governor said when asked about the matter at his weekly news conference.

The allegations against Grossberg came to light in reports by the Lexington Herald-Leader. The newspaper said it initially interviewed three women who said they received inappropriate text messages from the lawmaker about their appearances, and often got messages from him late at night.

Soon after the initial reports, a group for young Democrats in Kentucky called on Grossberg to resign.

A month later, the Lexington newspaper reported on new allegations from three more women who described problematic interactions with Grossberg. Those allegations included inappropriate, harassing or sexually-tinged text or direct social media messages, the newspaper said.

Whites has pushed back against the allegations publicized. On Thursday, she said Grossberg had not been contacted by the governor.

“At this point, Rep. Grossberg is allowing the ethics commission to do its job,” Whites said. “Many of the statements against him in the ethics proceeding were false or inaccurate or taken out of context.”

At his news conference Thursday, the governor said the allegations are “very concerning and have only become more concerning as more allegations have come forward.”

“Everybody deserves to be free of harassment of any kind,” Beshear said. “And every workplace should be professional.”

Under state law, legislative ethics complaints and investigations by the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission are confidential until resolved in a public hearing, said Emily Dennis, the commission’s acting executive director. As a result, the commission cannot confirm whether it has received a complaint or whether Grossberg is under investigation, she said.

Grossberg was elected to the Kentucky House in 2022 when he defeated longtime Democratic state Rep. Tom Burch. During his first term, Grossberg has been an outspoken supporter of civil rights, gun control and legal access to women’s reproductive rights, including abortion, and he frequently denounces antisemitism.

Republicans have supermajorities in both of Kentucky’s legislative chambers.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Laramie County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beech...

Associated Press

Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking and […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce additional arrests in multistate pharmacy burglary ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Additional arrests have been made in a multistate pharmacy burglary ring that has led to 42 people being indicted in Arkansas, federal authorities announced Thursday. Federal prosecutors said 24 people were arrested in Houston in July, and some appeared in federal court in Little Rock on Thursday on conspiracy to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts man charged after allegedly triggering explosion in his Chicago dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with engaging in a scheme to cover up efforts to develop bomb-making skills after triggering an explosion last year in his dorm at the University of Chicago, federal investigators said Thursday. Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, is also charged with making false statements to federal officials […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Volunteers with Team Brownsville serve food to people gathered at a migrant campsite by the ...

Associated Press

Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times during a night on the mountain in freezing rain and high winds. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Kentucky governor says lawmaker facing sexual harassment accusations should consider resigning