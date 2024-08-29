Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Investigators say dispatching errors led to Union Pacific train crash that killed 2 workers

Aug 29, 2024, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dispatching errors combined with the failure of two backup systems allowed a Union Pacific train to slam into 75 railcars that had been parked on a side track for nine months in Southern California two years ago, killing an engineer and a conductor, according to a report issued Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s the crash in the desert near the Salton Sea in September 2022.

Investigators determined that mistakes made by dispatchers at the railroad’s headquarters in Omaha led to the train being routed directly into the parked railcars. One dispatcher even overruled the train crew who said they had been told by a colleague that cars were still parked on that siding, because his computer screen didn’t show anything on that track.

The NTSB said a dispatcher inappropriately removed a note in the computer indicating the track was occupied two weeks earlier without verifying the tracks were empty. Another dispatcher that night ignored a separate warning about the siding and sent the train into it also without checking to be sure the tracks were empty. Both actions violated Union Pacific’s rules.

The railroad didn’t immediately comment on the report.

Railroad safety has been a under scrutiny nationwide ever since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and spilled a collection of hazardous chemicals that caught fire. Half the town was evacuated three days later when officials decided to blow open five tank cars and burn the vinyl chloride inside, creating a massive black plume of smoke.

At the time of the California crash, the 7,368-foot (2,250-meter) train had two locomotives on the front and two on the back. It was the crew in the rear locomotives that were killed because the train backed into the cars.

Normally, a system installed on the tracks would electronically detect the parked railcars and reinforce the note in the dispatchers’ computers. But that system failed because rust built up on the track and wheels of the cars during the months they sat idle and prevented the track circuit from conducting electricity.

Investigators checked the computer logs for the weeks before the crash and found that sometimes cars parked on the tracks would show up in the system and at other times they would disappear because of the rust causing intermittent problems.

In addition, Union Pacific rules called for the switches leading into tracks where railcars are being stored long-term to be mechanically locked out. But the NTSB “found no spikes or clamps applied to the switches leading into Bertram siding, indicating that UP personnel had not followed its own rules for protection of railcars in long-term storage.”

After the crash, Union Pacific changed its rules to make it harder for that to happen. Dispatchers are now required to work with field managers to verify how long railcars are going to be stored and make sure maintenance workers remove tracks from service if the cars will be there more than 10 days.

Railroad managers also stressed with dispatchers that they must confirm a track is clear before removing a note in the computer saying they are occupied.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Laramie County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beech...

Associated Press

Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking and […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce additional arrests in multistate pharmacy burglary ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Additional arrests have been made in a multistate pharmacy burglary ring that has led to 42 people being indicted in Arkansas, federal authorities announced Thursday. Federal prosecutors said 24 people were arrested in Houston in July, and some appeared in federal court in Little Rock on Thursday on conspiracy to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts man charged after allegedly triggering explosion in his Chicago dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with engaging in a scheme to cover up efforts to develop bomb-making skills after triggering an explosion last year in his dorm at the University of Chicago, federal investigators said Thursday. Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, is also charged with making false statements to federal officials […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Volunteers with Team Brownsville serve food to people gathered at a migrant campsite by the ...

Associated Press

Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times during a night on the mountain in freezing rain and high winds. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Investigators say dispatching errors led to Union Pacific train crash that killed 2 workers