Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump advertises his firm on patches worn by US Open tennis players

Aug 29, 2024, 1:55 PM

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Sebastian Korda, of the United States during...

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Sebastian Korda, of the United States during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is advertising on players’ outfits at the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament this week, placing his firm’s name on sponsor patches worn during matches.

“Ben Crump Law” appeared on the left sleeve of the blue shirt worn by the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac on Thursday while he was eliminating 16th-seeded American Sebastian Korda in the second round. Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic wore the same type of patch mentioning Crump’s law practice during a loss to 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.

Crump is a Florida-based attorney who has been the voice for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown — Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

His role in some of the most consequential cases of police brutality over the past decade and a half prompted the Rev. Al Sharpton to call Crump “Black America’s attorney general.”

Asked whether he knows who Crump is, Machac said: “A bit. Not much.”

“I just focus on tennis,” Machac said, “and (my) agent is responsible for that.”

Machac is a 23-year-old player who is currently ranked 39th in the world in singles. He won a gold medal in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

Representatives of less-prominent players at major tennis tournaments often will strike last-minute deals for sponsorship patches.

In a phone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Crump said the legacy of Arthur Ashe, both on and off the tennis court, aligns with his work on cases involving police misconduct and exploitation of historically marginalized people.

“The reason we decided to do a sponsorship package in this way was in part because I am still inspired by (Ashe’s) legacy,” said Crump, who plans to attend the U.S. Open this weekend.

“We are sponsoring the underdog in up to 10 of the matches, which also appeals to me, because I always fight for the underdog,” he said. “The sponsorship helps the underdog players who obviously don’t have name-brand sponsors but deserve just as much of a chance to display their talents and compete against the best in the world, to have a chance at being champions.”

Crump said the primary purpose of the patches was not about generating business for his firm.

“It’s about us supporting diversity and inclusion, where every person, no mater their economic status, will be able to display their talents and compete on as equal a playing field as possible,” he said. “Hopefully when (fans) see the ‘Ben Crump’ patch on the jerseys of the players, they will think about how social justice is important in all aspects of society, in courtrooms and sports arenas.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Laramie County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beech...

Associated Press

Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking and […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce additional arrests in multistate pharmacy burglary ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Additional arrests have been made in a multistate pharmacy burglary ring that has led to 42 people being indicted in Arkansas, federal authorities announced Thursday. Federal prosecutors said 24 people were arrested in Houston in July, and some appeared in federal court in Little Rock on Thursday on conspiracy to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts man charged after allegedly triggering explosion in his Chicago dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with engaging in a scheme to cover up efforts to develop bomb-making skills after triggering an explosion last year in his dorm at the University of Chicago, federal investigators said Thursday. Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, is also charged with making false statements to federal officials […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Volunteers with Team Brownsville serve food to people gathered at a migrant campsite by the ...

Associated Press

Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times during a night on the mountain in freezing rain and high winds. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump advertises his firm on patches worn by US Open tennis players