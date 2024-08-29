PHOENIX – Two men have been arrested in connection with the presumed death of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman, authorities announced Thursday.

William DalCerro, 58, and Cavett Richards, 36, were booked into jail Wednesday on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Richards is Feinman’s boyfriend, YCSO said.

Detectives worked the case for months before developing probable cause to make the arrests, even though Feinman’s body has not been located.

How long has Shayna Feinman been missing?

Feinman was last seen March 8 in the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area east of Seligman in Yavapai County. Seligman is along the Interstate 40 corridor between Flagstaff and Kingman.

In April, YCSO announced that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information in the case.

Authorities believe she was walking to a friend’s house the day she went missing, but she never arrived. Her cellphone was located on a nearby property.

She was wearing athletic-type shorts over sweatpants, a hoodie and green hiking boots. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with green eyes and short, dark brown hair.

Who notified authorities about missing Arizona woman?

A neighbor who had been watching Feinman’s dog made the missing persons report after she didn’t pick up her pet when expected.

The neighbor also found Feinman’s vehicle near where the missing Arizona woman and Richards were staying. Her ID and wallet were in the vehicle.

Investigators also found evidence that Richards and DalCerro committed weapons offenses and tampered with evidence, YCSO said.

In addition to the murder accusations, YCSO filed concealment of a dead body and conspiracy charges against the suspects.

YCSO is asking anyone who sees something suspicious in the desert or forests in Arizona or west-central California is asked to call 928-771-3260 or submit an anonymous tip at yavapaisw.com.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.