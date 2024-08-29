Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge allows bond for fired Florida deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman

Aug 29, 2024, 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Candles and framed photos of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman who was fatally shot by ...

Candles and framed photos of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman who was fatally shot by a Fla. sheriff's deputy on May 3, 2024, sit on Friday, Aug. 23, in the doorway of the apartment where he was killed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge allowed bond Thursday for a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was fired and charged with manslaughter after shooting a U.S. Air Force senior airman at the Black man’s apartment door.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter with a firearm, a rare charge against a Florida law enforcement officer. Duran’s body camera recorded him shooting 23-year-old Roger Fortson on May 3 immediately after Fortson opened the door while holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

Thursday’s hearing was before Judge Terrance R. Ketchel, who has been named the trial judge for Duran’s case.

Duran had been ordered held pending Thursday’s pretrial detention hearing despite arguments Tuesday from his lawyer, who said there’s no reason to jail him.

“They know he’s going to show up,” attorney Rod Smith said Tuesday. “We believe that he’s no risk, no flight risk.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office initially said Duran fired in self-defense after encountering a man with a gun, but Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran on May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire. Outside law enforcement experts have also said that an officer cannot shoot only because a possible suspect is holding a gun if there is no threat.

Duran was responding to a report of a physical fight inside an apartment at the Fort Walton Beach complex. A worker there identified Fortson’s apartment as the location, according to sheriff’s investigators. At the time, Fortson was alone in his apartment, talking with his girlfriend in a FaceTime video call that recorded audio of the encounter. Duran’s body camera video showed what happened next.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times and only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

Duran told investigators that he saw aggression in Fortson’s eyes and fired because, “I’m standing there thinking I’m about to get shot, I’m about to die.”

The fatal shooting of the airman from Georgia was one of a growing list of killings of Black people by law enforcement in their own homes, and it also renewed debate over Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues joined Fortson’s family, friends and others at his funeral.

____

Martin reported from Atlanta.

___

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Alr...

Associated Press

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Laramie County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beech...

Associated Press

Colorado man convicted of kidnapping a housekeeper on Michael Bloomberg’s ranch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal jurors found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking and […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce additional arrests in multistate pharmacy burglary ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Additional arrests have been made in a multistate pharmacy burglary ring that has led to 42 people being indicted in Arkansas, federal authorities announced Thursday. Federal prosecutors said 24 people were arrested in Houston in July, and some appeared in federal court in Little Rock on Thursday on conspiracy to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts man charged after allegedly triggering explosion in his Chicago dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with engaging in a scheme to cover up efforts to develop bomb-making skills after triggering an explosion last year in his dorm at the University of Chicago, federal investigators said Thursday. Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, is also charged with making false statements to federal officials […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Volunteers with Team Brownsville serve food to people gathered at a migrant campsite by the ...

Associated Press

Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times during a night on the mountain in freezing rain and high winds. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Judge allows bond for fired Florida deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman