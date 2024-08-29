Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Wells Fargo employee found dead in Tempe office 4 days after last known entry

Aug 29, 2024, 11:04 AM

Google Street View image showing the Tempe building where a Wells Fargo employee was found dead on ...

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her Tempe office on Aug. 20, 2024. (Google Street View Photo)

(Google Street View Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENX – A Wells Fargo employee may have been dead in her Tempe office for four days before her body was discovered last week, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Security personnel at the building near Washington Street and Priest Drive found 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme last Tuesday (Aug. 20), according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said her last scan into the building was registered at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16, the previous Friday.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing, police said Thursday.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo from the Phoenix Police Department with crime tape. A pedestrian died in a Phoenix car c...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dead, another hospitalized after being hit as result of Phoenix car crash

A pedestrian died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by two vehicles that crashed in a Phoenix intersection, authorities said Thursday.

17 minutes ago

Grand Canyon National Park and a rescue helicopter....

KTAR.com

North Carolina man, 60, dies on multi-day solo backpacking trip in Grand Canyon

A 60-year-old North Carolina man is dead after attempting a solo multi-day backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon, authorities said Thursday.

40 minutes ago

U.S. Senate candidates Kari Lake and Eduardo Quintana....

KTAR.com

Kari Lake says it’s ‘not cool’ that Green Party candidate not included in US Senate debate

Kari Lake wants all candidates to appear in the upcoming Arizona U.S. Senate general election debate and is calling on her Democratic counterpart to make that happen.

2 hours ago

civil rights violations Phoenix police department DOJ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Researcher calls DOJ’s analysis of Phoenix Police Department’s use of force incidents ‘misleading’

A researcher involved in a new study said the Department of Justice's claims about civil rights violations by the Phoenix Police Department are misleading.

4 hours ago

A sign denoting park lodge closures hangs on the door as a guest exits the Bright Angel Lodge...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon visitors begin move out of park to hotels for water pipeline failure repairs

Tourists staying at Grand Canyon National Park began moving to accommodations outside the park Thursday after water pipeline failures forced the sudden shutdown of overnight hotel stays during one of the busiest times of the year.

5 hours ago

From left, suspect William DalCerro, missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman and suspect Cavett Richar...

Kevin Stone

2 men are accused of killing missing Arizona woman whose body hasn’t been found

Two men were arrested in connection with the presumed death of a missing Arizona woman.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Wells Fargo employee found dead in Tempe office 4 days after last known entry