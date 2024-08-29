PHOENX – A Wells Fargo employee may have been dead in her Tempe office for four days before her body was discovered last week, authorities said.

Security personnel at the building near Washington Street and Priest Drive found 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme last Tuesday (Aug. 20), according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said her last scan into the building was registered at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16, the previous Friday.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing, police said Thursday.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.