Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man last seen in south Phoenix

Aug 29, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Erasmo Rangel is the subject of a Silver Alert....

Erasmo Rangel is the subject of a Silver Alert. He was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, near Third Street and Roeser Road in south Phoenix. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday after an 86-year-old south Phoenix man went missing the previous day.

Erasmo Rangel was last seen Wednesday near Third Street and Roeser Road wearing a black cap, a cream and black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Rangel is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused or disoriented, the Silver Alert says.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours. Tips can also be emailed to lourdes.lopez@phoenix.gov.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Three Backpage executives were sentenced for money laundering convictions on Aug. 28, 2024, includi...

Kevin Stone

3 Backpage executives, including Phoenix New Times founder, sentenced for money laundering

A Phoenix New Times founder and two other Valley men were sentenced Wednesday for money laundering convictions related to Backpage.

1 hour ago

power in the U.S. Senate race Kari Lake Ruben Gallego...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rep. Ruben Gallego leads over Kari Lake in Senate race, new poll says

Which party will win power in the U.S. Senate? Only the general election will decide, but a new poll shows Democratic Ruben Gallego is in the lead.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Glendale Police motorcycle. A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dead after colliding with vehicle in West Valley; driver cooperating with police

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the West Valley on Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

File photo of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is prosecuting the Arizona fake elector case...

Associated Press

Hearing on effort to dismiss Arizona fake elector concludes; ruling to come

A three-day hearing on the Arizona fake elector case concluded Wednesday with prosecutors insisting their case is not politically motivated.

4 hours ago

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Mesa Mayor John Giles took part in Kamala Harris’ first rally with Ti...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, is partnering with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, for the new Disagree Better Arizona program.

6 hours ago

Kyrsten Sinema on the left and Mark Kelly on the right...

KTAR.com

Sinema, Kelly praise nomination of Arizona lawyer to U.S. District Court

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced their approval of Sharad Desai being nominated as a U.S. District Court judge.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man last seen in south Phoenix