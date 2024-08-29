PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday after an 86-year-old south Phoenix man went missing the previous day.

Erasmo Rangel was last seen Wednesday near Third Street and Roeser Road wearing a black cap, a cream and black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Rangel is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused or disoriented, the Silver Alert says.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours. Tips can also be emailed to lourdes.lopez@phoenix.gov.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.