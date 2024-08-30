PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for an 86-year-old south Phoenix man has been canceled after he was found and connected with his family, authorities said.

Erasmo Rangel was found near 67th Avenue and the I-10 overpass by a citizen who recognized him from a Silver Alert bulletin.

The citizen gave Rangel a ride to a nearby business where they called the police.

The Phoenix Police said Rangel is safe with his family.

Erasmo Rangel went missing on Wednesday near Third Street and Roeser Road wearing a black cap, a cream and black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 29, 2024.

