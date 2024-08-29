Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck

Aug 29, 2024, 9:15 AM

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest are seen at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. ...

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest are seen at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Handing out food and drinks from an ice cream truck is off limits for marijuana businesses in Ohio, according to state regulators.

So is an online promotion saying, “Can you take me higher?”

Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling $212,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising rules for marijuana sellers, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Thursday.

Most of the fines involved promotions this summer ahead of the Aug. 6 beginning of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Some of the violations involved using signs that were too large or not approved by the state.

The largest proposed fine, $150,000, was issued to Greenleaf Apothecaries, which operates dispensaries in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Wickliffe.

State regulators said the violations were related to giving out food and beverages from an ice cream truck, advertising “Free Ice Cream” on social media, and using a sign that was not attached to the dispensary.

Greenleaf Apothecaries said in a statement that it takes the rules seriously and hopes to reach a resolution with the state.

United States News

The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, is displayed as one of the curren...

Associated Press

Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a message for America: The U.S. Postal Service is ready for a flood of election mail and is better positioned to do so than it was four years ago. The Postal Service has been undergoing rapid changes, including the opening of large hubs, but some of those changes are being […]

42 minutes ago

Joshua Zimmerman, who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbe...

Associated Press

Mississippi sheriff sets new security after escaped inmate was captured in Chicago

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has set new security procedures since an inmate escaped and fled to Chicago, where he was arrested last week after a 15-hour standoff with police at a restaurant just blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Joshua Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Lansing Correctional Facility inmate John Manard holds a Jack Russell/Boston terrier mix pup...

Associated Press

Man whose escape from Kansas prison was featured in book, TV movie dies behind bars

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An inmate whose escape from a Kansas prison hidden in a dog crate became the subject of a book and TV movie has died behind bars. John Manard, who was 45, died Sunday at the La Palma Correctional Facility, a private prison in Eloy, Arizona, according to the Kansas Department of […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students at Yale’s […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory. Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three […]

50 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris talks as she visits SandFly Bar-B-Q in...

Associated Press

ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking

NEW YORK (AP) — Next month’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump won’t have an audience, live microphones when candidates aren’t speaking, or written notes, according to rules that ABC News, the host network, shared this week with both campaigns. A copy of the rules was provided to the Associated […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck