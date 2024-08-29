Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Average rate on a 30-year mortgage eases to 6.35%, its lowest level in more than a year

Aug 29, 2024, 9:02 AM

A for sale sign stands outside a home on the market in the Alamo Placita neighborhood Tuesday, Aug....

A for sale sign stands outside a home on the market in the Alamo Placita neighborhood Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in central Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The average rate on a 30-year mortgage eased for the second week in a row and remains at its lowest level in more than a year, good news for prospective homebuyers facing home prices near all-time highs.

The rate fell to 6.35% from 6.46% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.18%.

The last time the average rate was this low was May 11, 2023.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also fell this week, good news for homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan at a lower rate. The average rate fell to 5.51% from 5.62% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.55%, Freddie Mac said.

“Mortgage rates fell again this week due to expectations of a Fed rate cut,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Rates are expected to continue their decline, and while potential homebuyers are watching closely, a rebound in purchase activity remains elusive until we see further declines.”

Signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

