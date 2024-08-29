Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Children’s book to blame for fire inside car, North Carolina officials say

Aug 29, 2024, 7:58 AM

This photo provided by George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department shows the charred remains of a car...

This photo provided by George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department shows the charred remains of a car seat sit inside a vehicle in Burke County, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, after it caught fire. (George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials determined the cause of a fire inside a car in Burke County was a children’s book.

A child’s car seat was set ablaze when a “button battery” in a children’s book caught fire after being left in the vehicle on Sunday, according to the George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department. The family had left the car before the fire started, officials said.

Destiny Williams and her daughter, Misty, had come home from church that day and went inside the house, Williams told WSOC. Then, she began to notice smoke from the car.

A neighbor eventually put the fire out with a garden hose, WSOC reported. After the fire was put out, the fire marshal’s office was called to the scene, authorities said.

“My initial thought about it is: ‘What if it did happen?’ Because I would be without a daughter and a wife if it did happen (with them in the car),” the girl’s father Pressley Williams told WBTV.

One of the several books near the scorched car seat was suspected of having a lithium battery, which are susceptible to catching fire if they overheat, according to the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

United States News

The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, is displayed as one of the curren...

Associated Press

Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a message for America: The U.S. Postal Service is ready for a flood of election mail and is better positioned to do so than it was four years ago. The Postal Service has been undergoing rapid changes, including the opening of large hubs, but some of those changes are being […]

41 minutes ago

Joshua Zimmerman, who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbe...

Associated Press

Mississippi sheriff sets new security after escaped inmate was captured in Chicago

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has set new security procedures since an inmate escaped and fled to Chicago, where he was arrested last week after a 15-hour standoff with police at a restaurant just blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Joshua Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Lansing Correctional Facility inmate John Manard holds a Jack Russell/Boston terrier mix pup...

Associated Press

Man whose escape from Kansas prison was featured in book, TV movie dies behind bars

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An inmate whose escape from a Kansas prison hidden in a dog crate became the subject of a book and TV movie has died behind bars. John Manard, who was 45, died Sunday at the La Palma Correctional Facility, a private prison in Eloy, Arizona, according to the Kansas Department of […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale University this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students at Yale’s […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory. Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three […]

49 minutes ago

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest are seen at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. ...

Associated Press

Ohio regulators: Marijuana sellers can’t give out food from ice cream truck

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Handing out food and drinks from an ice cream truck is off limits for marijuana businesses in Ohio, according to state regulators. So is an online promotion saying, “Can you take me higher?” Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control has proposed fines totaling $212,000 against five businesses for violating the state’s advertising […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Children’s book to blame for fire inside car, North Carolina officials say